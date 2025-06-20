Digital science associate

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role:

The Digital Science team applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. This team is the Digital Research arm for bp, responsible for testing of new technologies to solve key challenges in support of our business. Digital Science is crucial to the success of bp and the transition strategy.

You will be responsible for the identification, testing and application of emerging digital technologies within bp’s business entities.

What you will deliver:

Scan the technology horizon to identify emerging digital trends, new products and solutions potentially relevant to bp; assesses potential vendors, consultants, and market segments.

Deliver innovation projects under the guidance of senior leadership: Design and develop test cases and implement effective testing and scanning. Design components, services, and applications. Write design documents, review them with Senior associates and peers, and quickly iterate on feedback.

Responsible for the identification, testing and application of emerging digital technologies to solve key business challenges from technology roadmaps. These technologies could include quantum computing, cognitive AI, remote sensing, and digital trust technologies.

Develop expertise in one or more technology areas and act as a knowledge transfer agent to the wider community in bp.

Work with major vendors, venture capital firms, governments, academic institutions and research firms. Evaluate potential value of a technology to bp.

Summarise the learning gained from projects, and communicate to others in the team.

Support identification opportunities for new intellectual property, and engage in the processes needed to protect these for the benefit of the company.

Support IP identification and generation

What you will need to be sucessful:

Bachelor's degree (STEM based) preferably with a background in Computer Science/Engineering.

Experience in digital space, ideally energy sector - research, scanning, testing and developing applications of new digital technologies, demonstrating your commitment and passion for applying new technology to business problems.

Self starter, ability to work in unstructured environments, proven capability to produce work product in timely manner by collaborating with different stakeholders across multiple groups.

Have experience which demonstrates how you have applied your knowledge of emerging technology in a practical context.

Basic understanding of the bp strategy and Digital's role as an enabler.

Curiosity and an ability to creatively link diverse topics. Growing technological expertise in at least one innovative digital area.

Awareness of the fundamental principles of disruptive innovation.

Understanding of contracting and intellectual asset management issues which impact individual projects.

Awareness of managing risk associated with new technologies.

Ability to build productive working relationships and foster creativity, innovation and integrity within teams.

Ability to provide technical clarity to senior management, adjusting communication style relevant to audience.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.