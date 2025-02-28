Digital science lead - India

Entity:Technology
Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Applied Sciences and Technology team will be key to making this a reality through the development of low carbon technologies and solutions. Digital Science is crucial to the success of bp and the transition strategy. We have a vacancy for Digital Science lead based in India who will be part of the Digital Science team under the Innovation & Digital Science vertical of Applied Sciences and Technology.
This Digital Science Lead role will report into Senior Manager Digital Science and will be accountable for the Digital Science team (based in India) with responsibility for line and activity management. The Digital Science team applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. This team is the Digital Research arm for bp responsible for testing of emerging technologies (applicable to our energy sector) to solve key challenges in support of our business. This role will also support recruitment and setting up the India team for success.
Responsible for managing a small team working on several initiatives with highly technical people engaged in groundbreaking, innovative activities that are inherently unstructured.
Responsible identification, testing of emerging technologies (applicable to our energy sector) that offer a step change in cost, performance, reliability and gross margin of our assets to solve key challenges from our roadmaps, including technologies that can improve operational resilience. Scans the technology horizon to identify emerging digital trends, new products and solutions potentially relevant to bp; assesses potential vendors, consultants, and market segments.
Leads delivery of projects to prove (or disprove) viability or potential value of a technology to bp, thereby de-risking technology. Responsible for timely delivery of milestones, conducting reviews and ensuring strong peer review participation.
Be a bridge between the broader bp business and the digital organizations and stay connected with the larger Technology organization.
Work with the business to identify and evaluate potential impact. Work in close connection with the Advisor and other Technology stakeholders to identify impactful opportunities and design appropriate project plans for experimentation and execution.
Identify opportunities for new intellectual property and engage in the processes needed to protect these for the benefit of the company.
Develops and nurtures collaborative external contacts with major vendors, venture capital firms, governments, academic institutions and research firms for long-term collaboration.
Ensure that knowledge, learnings and intellectual property are captured, and that the team’s governance and processes are followed.
Manage and mentor junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing expertise and interests with others.
A bachelor’s degree in science, Technology, Engineering or Math (or equivalent).
7+ years relevant experience in applying your knowledge of emerging technology in a practical context; this could be in a development role or guiding the way technology is built (e.g. a software company) or helping with adoption (e.g. an enterprise digital role).
Ability to define a framework to test a technology through one or more projects and is comfortable changing and/or stopping the approach as new information becomes available
Sound understanding of emerging digital technology ecosystems. Curiosity and an ability to creatively link diverse topics. Technological expertise in two or more innovative digital areas.
Understanding of disruptive innovation and how it applies in a corporate environment
Ability to lead a project team to deliver a successful technology evaluation or feasibility study.
Ability to align project goals with bp strategy
Ability to manage contracting and intellectual asset management issues across multiple projects. Contribute to setting contracting strategy for a project.
Management of risk during projects applying new technologies
Ability to build productive working relationships and foster creativity, innovation and integrity within teams
Ability to provide technical clarity and business direction to senior management and be able to flex communication style to best suit the audience.
Experience in any sector of the energy industry
Fluidity, speed and initiative is required to ensure you will thrive in a dynamic, unstructured environment.
Awareness of the commercial issues associated with R&D (e.g. contracting, IPR)
The successful candidate will have relevant experience that demonstrates their commitment and passion for applying new technology to business problems.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
