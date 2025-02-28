Digital science lead - India

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Applied Sciences and Technology team will be key to making this a reality through the development of low carbon technologies and solutions. Digital Science is crucial to the success of bp and the transition strategy. We have a vacancy for Digital Science lead based in India who will be part of the Digital Science team under the Innovation & Digital Science vertical of Applied Sciences and Technology.