Digital science principal

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Digital Science applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. A small team, Digital Science works with the highest levels of external organizations and operates within the broadest context of both external digital and business innovation and bp strategy!
The team is significantly different from traditional digital teams with large DEV/OPS portfolios and works on several initiatives with highly technical people engaged in groundbreaking, innovative activities that are inherently unstructured.
The Digital Science Principle is responsible for the identification, testing and application of a range of emerging digital technologies within bp’s business entities. These technologies include but aren’t limited to the following, quantum computing, cognitive AI, robotics, remote sensing, digital twins and digital trust technologies.
The role will be expected to lead a technical Center of Expertise (CoE) or technology theme focused on one of bp’s priorities. The role defines and executes a program of work to translate Digital Science activities into value.
