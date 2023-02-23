Digital science principal

Job summary

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Digital Science team

Digital Science applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. A small team, Digital Science works with the highest levels of external organizations and operates within the broadest context of both external digital and business innovation and bp strategy!

The team is significantly different from traditional digital teams with large DEV/OPS portfolios and works on several initiatives with highly technical people engaged in groundbreaking, innovative activities that are inherently unstructured.

Digital Science Lead role

The Digital Science Principle is responsible for the identification, testing and application of a range of emerging digital technologies within bp’s business entities. These technologies include but aren’t limited to the following, quantum computing, cognitive AI, robotics, remote sensing, digital twins and digital trust technologies.

The role will be expected to lead a technical Center of Expertise (CoE) or technology theme focused on one of bp’s priorities. The role defines and executes a program of work to translate Digital Science activities into value.

Key accountabilities

Leads one or more Digital Science activities (either a CoE or growth engine focused theme)

Scans the digital technology horizon to identify emerging digital trends, new products and solutions

Is recognized across bp as an expert in multiple technology areas and acts as a knowledge transfer agent to the wider community in bp.

Develops and nurtures collaborative external contacts with major vendors, venture capital firms, governments...

Identifies business challenges that can be addressed through new digital technology and seeks to solve problems with the help of the extended Digital Science’s team.

Lead one or more digital graduates in the team.

Education

A degree in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (or equivalent).

Expert understanding of emerging digital technology ecosystems.

Essential capabilities

At least 15 years of strong and credible technological expertise in one or more innovative digital areas

Ability to provide technical clarity and business direction to senior management

Understanding of exciting innovation and how it applies in a corporate environment

Understanding of leading risk associated with new technologies

Ability to build productive working relationships and foster creativity

Have work experience which demonstrates how you have applied your knowledge of emerging technology in a practical context; this could be in an advisory role (e.g. a consultancy), guiding the way technology is built (e.g. a software company) or helping with adoption (e.g. an enterprise digital role)

Shown leadership skills which demonstrate fluidity, speed and initiative in unstructured contexts, longer-term vision and prudent risk-taking typical of business development entities

Desirable capabilities

Internally motivated by the challenges associated with solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen across a large, complex institution and community.

Experience in any sector of the energy industry (upstream, downstream, trading or growth engines).

Awareness of the issues associated with R&D (e.g. contracting, IPR).

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.