Director, C&I Origination

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!This candidate will negotiate and transact commercial and industrial Sales and Purchase Agreements with customers for natural gas in Western U.S.

Originate, negotiate, and close commercial sales contracts for natural gas sales.

Responsible for managing the customer sales process and developing close client relationships with direct and indirect sales customers in assigned service territories.

Identify potential markets, distribution channels, and counterparties of interest to drive profitability and portfolio growth.

Develop and implement strategies to increase sales based on current market conditions

Manage cross-organization sales coordination to further cross commodity – cross geography business strategy

Prepare and present materials to Executive Leadership team and customers.

Coordinate with supply, operations, and billing to ensure the highest level of customer value and service

Stay current on market and regulatory events within the region and provide thought leadership within the organization to stay ahead of market in terms of product offers and service for our customers

Seek opportunities for improving standard methodologies

Oversee transaction pipeline in the CRM, to provide consistent reporting and timely performance management

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing or related field

Proven experience responsible for commercial business development or customer sales growth

Track record of innovation, creativity and success in managing and or closing customer business.

Thorough knowledge of market area

Demonstrated ability to consistently produce sales results

Attention to detail and strong focus on accuracy of information.

Ability to work autonomously, be resourceful and well-organized.

Excellent interpersonal skills, self-sufficient and ambitious individual who has strong desire to grow regional business

Possesses a positive reputation in the energy markets and would attract credibility, respect and deal flow

Ability to prioritize tasks and be able to respond to changes in priorities.

Natural gas origination, scheduling or trading experience preferred.

Up to 25% travel is required

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.