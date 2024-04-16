Director Digital Sales, bp and Amoco

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

The Director, Digital Sales, will craft the digital go-to-market strategy for our 450 bp and Amoco marketers representing 7,200 locations in 32 states. This individual will be responsible for sales strategy and sales execution of bp’s Software as a Service (SaaS) retail operations solutions, including: channel and territory strategy, recruiting of sales team to support the strategy, pipeline development, empowering the team through application of digital tools (i.e. Salesforce, etc.), continuous feedback loop to marketing and digital product teams (value proposition, price point, product features, etc), leading sales through the sales cycle from lead to close, and meeting sales targets.

This role will collaborate with the existing account teams to introduce a new service into existing customer relationships that are based on branded fuel sales. Our vision is growing and strengthening the network to enable the energy transition, continuing to be the mobility brand of choice by providing competitive, reliable energy to our customers!

Key Responsibilities:

Own the development of digital sales strategy.

Work closely with the marketing team to develop the customer value proposition, test and refine as required.

Refine KPIs and trackable metrics.

Build and lead a hard-working sales team:-Recruit, hire and onboard dedicated sales representatives, including compensation recommendations to achieve sales goals.-Provide ongoing mentorship, feedback and development to team members.

Develop channel strategies and sales campaigns to various customer segments.

Build and maintain strategic relationships with senior leadership of key marketer customers to achieve sales goals.

Originate and manage business development opportunities in accordance to sales goals.

Develop a pipeline of opportunities, coordinate scheduling of product demonstrations, manage customer engagement and sales cycle from lead to close.

Provide customers feedback loop re: product pricing and product features/benefits to marketing and product development teams.

Responsible for forecasting and representing opportunities in short term and long-term planning.

Ensure use of digital sales tools such as Saleforce.com, Power BI performance dashboards, etc. across the sales team.

Collaborate with key internal teams, including Customer Excellence, to ensure compliant and efficient implementation of products and systems.

Contribute to developing and driving a SaaS capability plan for wider sales team.

Role Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have experience in SaaS sales, selling through an indirect distributor model or direct to dealer, knowledge of convenience retail and 5+ years in a sales leadership role leading sellers. MBA preferred.

Location: This position is fully remote but must be based East of the Rockies and needs to be located close to a major airport.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $160K- $210K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

