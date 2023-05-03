Director Global Business Solutions: Customer Fuels Africa

Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organization. GBS operates a global hybrid delivery model consisting of a network of BP owned and operated centers as well as those owned and operating by our external GBS partner, Accenture. GBS adds value by standardizing and modernizing business activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment delivering operational excellence.
The core of GBS’s operating model and value proposition is our unique position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting the delivery of BP strategy.
GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Customer, Procurement, Global Solutions and HR services with further scope to expand. The intent of this structure is to ensure a highly efficient operating model fully integrated with our partners, streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring that transformation is delivered at pace, safely.
About the Role
The role of Director Customer Operations SA, is to manage all aspects of regional delivery for GBS Africa as it pertains to Customer services, Credit, Collections and Treasury. This covers all aspects of quality, control and compliance in addition to being responsible for people, commercial and regional relationship management with key business Customer stakeholders. You will work with your key stakeholders to deliver efficient and compliant processes, while creating an environment to driving continuous improvement through process standardisation and technology enablement.
This role also encompasses membership of the GBS SA Leadership team and Global Fuels Customer Leadership Team and is responsible for ensuring the Customer Function in Africa is managed in an effective and efficient manner, meets its performance expectations and complies with operational and HSSE standards, all legislative requirements, and GBS/BP policies. In addition, the post holder will be required to contribute to Service Level Agreements with BP, provide leadership, coaching and development to leaders and colleagues whilst reinforcing the GBS Africa Values and Culture.
This role will have a multiple accountabilities within Customer Fuels, Global Cash and Regional level with primary reporting into the Head of Customer Fuels.
Education & Experience Required
Educational background
Key Accountabilities:
Leadership
Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, contributing to strategic development using highly advanced understanding of the customer’s needs and expectations, and driving standardization and consistency of best-in-class processes to provide new and existing customers with the best possible service and enable delivery of business objectives.