Director Global Business Solutions: Customer Fuels Africa

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organization. GBS operates a global hybrid delivery model consisting of a network of BP owned and operated centers as well as those owned and operating by our external GBS partner, Accenture. GBS adds value by standardizing and modernizing business activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment delivering operational excellence.

The core of GBS’s operating model and value proposition is our unique position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting the delivery of BP strategy.

GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Customer, Procurement, Global Solutions and HR services with further scope to expand. The intent of this structure is to ensure a highly efficient operating model fully integrated with our partners, streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring that transformation is delivered at pace, safely.



About the Role

The role of Director Customer Operations SA, is to manage all aspects of regional delivery for GBS Africa as it pertains to Customer services, Credit, Collections and Treasury. This covers all aspects of quality, control and compliance in addition to being responsible for people, commercial and regional relationship management with key business Customer stakeholders. You will work with your key stakeholders to deliver efficient and compliant processes, while creating an environment to driving continuous improvement through process standardisation and technology enablement.

This role also encompasses membership of the GBS SA Leadership team and Global Fuels Customer Leadership Team and is responsible for ensuring the Customer Function in Africa is managed in an effective and efficient manner, meets its performance expectations and complies with operational and HSSE standards, all legislative requirements, and GBS/BP policies. In addition, the post holder will be required to contribute to Service Level Agreements with BP, provide leadership, coaching and development to leaders and colleagues whilst reinforcing the GBS Africa Values and Culture.

This role will have a multiple accountabilities within Customer Fuels, Global Cash and Regional level with primary reporting into the Head of Customer Fuels.



Education & Experience Required



Educational background

Degree in a Business-Related Discipline in similar field

Essential Experience

10+ years of relevant post degree experience

Strong track record of delivery in roles working with the Customer processes, experience with control over customer and financial reporting, experience with system implementations, process improvement, and outsourced services management. Shared services experience desirable.

Strong financial and technical accounting experience

Strategic planning and experience developing resource plans, budgets, and objectives over short, medium, and long term.

Excellent interpersonal, people management and leadership skills

Experience building, motivating, developing, and inspiring large teams in a multi-cultural environment

Performance management focused with commercial acumen.

Excellent communication skills, and a demonstrated ability to build and maintain effective relationships

High level of self awareness, ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Focused process and controls mind-set given the accountability for control, compliance and risk management

Ability to understand data and analytics – utilising same to drive better business outcomes

Possess understanding of the BP business, industry, customers, internal structure and functions

Solid understanding of project management principles

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Leading Change

Experience in driving process transformation

Key Accountabilities:

Leadership

As a member of the extended leadership team of GBS Customer, to active role model to support our objectives on HSSE, EVP as well as BP’s value and behaviours

As a member of the GBS Africa regional leadership team, responsible to support the delivery of our global and regional agenda covering HSSE, EVP, people development as well as supporting overall commercial, risk and relationship management for the centre.

Responsible for regional leadership of the customer and cash teams supporting all businesses within the portfolio of GBS Africa

Ownership of organisation and people capability within the customer and cash team in GBS Africa

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific regional relationships under the GBS stakeholder management framework

Accountable to manage E2E process controls, assuring compliance to internal and external regulatory requirements for the GBS Africa customer and cash service portfolio

As a member of the extended leadership team, make a broad, sustained leadership contribution to the strategic direction and operational delivery of GBS Customer services aligned to the functional model and GBS as a whole

Create an environment where issues can be easily raised and discussed

Commercial

Management of commercial cost of operations for captive services including support for South Africa and Mozambique

Accountable for YoY delivery of agreed FTE productivity performance for GBS Customer within GBS Africa

Identify and drive commercial value for businesses by optimising business processes that facilitates cash delivery, working capital management and enhanced customer retention

Technical

Responsible for functional ways of working designed to comply with group risk framework, BCP, E&C policy and HSSE policy

Accountable for all aspects of general customer and cash services performance in GBS Africa

Organisationally, this role will be responsible directly for all Customer services delivered from South Africa and Mozambique support

Accountable for relevant customer and cash management information generation and translation of data into key business insights

Ensure process compliance E2E

Support statutory accounting process up to and including audit and company filing

Ensuring regulatory compliance of all Customer and Cash services

Perform senior stakeholder business relationship management based on a common GBS global framework for partner relationship management to ensure consistency of approach and quality of interactions for our partners

Drive and oversee a range of projects from inception to implementation

Implements new applicable customer & cash standards and group policies

Responsible to help support delivery of the GBS Customer process transformation roadmap for GBS Customer

Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, contributing to strategic development using highly advanced understanding of the customer’s needs and expectations, and driving standardization and consistency of best-in-class processes to provide new and existing customers with the best possible service and enable delivery of business objectives.