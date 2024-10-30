Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Description –Director, Strategic Development

Summary

The Director, Strategic Development is focused on supporting the business development team in identifying and executing on new growth opportunities for RNG development with both existing and new landfill partners. The position will be part of Archaea’s commercial team, supporting the team’s execution of Archaea’s growth strategy, and will report to the Vice President, Strategic Development.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Responsibilities include:

Develop tools and processes to Identify, develop and win new RNG opportunities for Archaea

Support the development of long-term business relationships with new and existing partners. Support relationship management throughout the RNG industry to position Archaea to identify new opportunities and promote Archaea as the industry’s top go-to RNG development partner

Work closely with other members of the Strategic Development team to develop and refine overall commercial strategy for Archaea and plans to execute the commercial strategy

Utilize a ‘cradle to grave’ approach with RNG development and be the key member of the Commercial team to coordinate internal functional Archaea teams to develop and win projects to provide meaningful growth for Archaea

Manage RFP processes, write and coordinate technical input from Archaea teams to position Archaea to win public and private RFPs for new development opportunities

Support alignment of new opportunities with internal stakeholders, including validation of Archaea’s Investment Governance Committee

Provide support for contract negotiations with stakeholders

Attend conferences, professional meetings, and other business development related events as appropriate

Keep current on trends and policy updates by attending appropriate seminars, reading published information and through participation in professional organizations

Requirements:

Strong communication and analytical skills

Knowledge of various certifications and programs relevant to the RNG industry (RFS, LCFS, ISCC, M-RETS, CA Cap-and-Trade, Canada CFS, etc)

Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience

Strong commercial acumen; experience serving in a direct or supporting role with commercial negotiations

Effective communication skills

Travel required (25%+)

Disclaimer

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocatio



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.