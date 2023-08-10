Job summary

The Health and IH team oversee the delivery of health and industrial hygiene (H&IH) risk management agenda within HSE&C and operationalizes the strategic direction for health and wellbeing set by the health and wellbeing team (P&C). H&IH informs bp’s health and wellbeing strategy and holds critical and scarce expertise in industrial hygiene and Occupational Health making them available across bp. P&C health and wellbeing (H&WB) and P&O H&IH work together seamlessly and interdependently leading the health discipline, providing oversight and access to subject matter expertise across bp. The purpose of the role of Director for H&IH Innovation and Integration is to: 1. Provide Health expertise in support of the business to strategically identify and address H&IH and Wellbeing risks 2. Drive Integration across relevant stakeholder groups and identify innovation opportunities 3. Drive Performance for the Occupational Health and IH pillar of the strategic H&W framework The successful candidate will be an active member of the extended H&W and HSE&C Leadership teams and will provide ongoing support to the VP H&IH including representing Health at both internal and external engagements and networks.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Business Support

Work closely with Regional H&W VP’s in acting as a primary business health tag as assigned by VP H &IH

Understand specific business requests, support with technical expertise, and escalate relevant issues to the Regional H&W VPs, IH Directors, Health Hub or relevant SME.

Hold regular engagement check ins with identified stakeholders and ensure they are aware of H&W Strategy and HSE&C Priorities

Understand business risk prioritisation, OMS conformance, Health planning processes and how they access H & IH resources.

Drive visibility of critical health causal factors and risks e.g., fatigue, emerging infectious diseases and their incorporation into HSE strategy development.

Enable access to technical expertise and support to new country entry, projects and crisis response efforts when required

Share key insights from business engagement with members of the central health team

Hold strategic interface meetings with business facing HSE&C VP’s to inform on Health and IH risk management for the businesses they support

Be able to facilitate Wellbeing focused conversations and action planning using strategic resources i.e. WELL as required

Integrate

Build and maintain relationships within P&C H&WB and HSE&C to maintain visibility of work, prioritisation and identify opportunities for collaboration.

Lead on specific strategic projects including Health Hubs. Act as MOC lead for the team

Support the VP H&IH by leading on specific activity sets. This would include planning and facilitation of Global Health lead meetings, and ensure connectivity amongst the discipline leads.

Integrate across other teams within HSE&C including deputizing for VP H&IH at the HSE&C Integration forum

Act as the Health tag for Digital and Technology and maintain a hopper of future looking digital projects to manage current operational health risk. Identify digital and technology innovation opportunities for H&IH

Support the VP H&IH with strategic communications including ELT meetings, VP updates, and HSE&C Integration forum.

Act as tag for ethics and compliance within the H&IH team

Driving Performance

Drive performance against the objectives of the Occupational Health and IH pillar (Strategic H&W framework) per agreed plans / metrics.

Schedule and coordinate periodic performance reviews, OKRS, etc.

Facilitate prioritisation and planning of activities, including development of strategic multi- year plans, planfest submissions and approvals for projects/break in work

Maintain visibility of Operational H&IH data including review of dashboards and developing insights to be shared with the wider HSE&C teams

Drive a culture of agility and performance management effectiveness by providing coaching at all levels in the team

Essential Education:

Degree or professional qualification in Occupational Medicine, Occupational Health, Public Health or Industrial Hygiene with equivalent experience.

10+ years of experience spanning Health, Industrial Hygiene or Public Health

5+ years’ experience of Health leadership and management

Essential Skills:

Proactive, visible and responsive leader, adept at working on multiple concurrent deliverables with minimal supervision

Passionate advocate for health and wellbeing at different levels in the organisation and ability to establish credibility and influence

Can lead and facilitate discussions on Wellbeing with both Senior Leadership and teams

Agile competency including ADO, Kanbanise and agile methodologies

Project management experience

Strong communication and networking

Ability to coach mentor and develop people and capability.

Planning and performance management including budgeting

Third party contract management



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.