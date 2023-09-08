Director of Operations – Transaction Management

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Finance Group



Responsible for managing a large team to deliver accurate and timely completion of settlements activity, contributing to strategic development, fostering effective teamwork and collaboration, providing management information, overseeing the control structure, and partnering with key stakeholders to deliver projects and increase the value BP offers to customers, champion continuous improvement and drive standardization and efficiency.



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Main Responsibilities

Individual will work in a deadline oriented, high responsibility, high energy, Commercial and Industrial retail environment. This is a visible position entailing interaction with the front, middle and back-office groups.

Responsible for leading and coordinating the EDI transactions, system product set-up and revenue assurance activity for a portfolio of customer accounts in all deregulated power markets

Guide team to deliver complete, accurate analysis on complex issues with minimal supervision, and propose course of action to the impacted internal and external parties

Implement new measures to improve quality control process for transaction management activities

Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to resolve issues

Monitor relevant market changes and facilitate system and process changes to remain compliant

Develop and maintain relationships with key external partners including utility and PUC contacts

Oversee post-contract change management

Recommend and lead the implementation of process and system improvements to deliver enhanced business results

Monitor key performance indicators and adjust the focus of improvement efforts

Provide data collection and reporting assistance during internal and external audits.

Maintain Billing/EDI vendor relationship

Provide oversight to CAISO SQMD process

Coordinate UAT testing for systems

Assist in the validation and reconciliation of data during the monthly actualization process

Support the documentation on any P&L swings or adjustments needed if there is a significant variance between forecasted vs actual billed revenue

Maintain corporate knowledge and train staff regarding the operational procedures and risk mitigating controls for each process and market

Create a staff development plan focused on delivering customer value

Participate in business expansion and development efforts to ensure the Operations function scales with the rest of the organization

Perform ad hoc projects on an as-needed basis

Technical Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, economics, or related field

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with a solid understanding of power markets and deal flow with 10+ years of experience

The ideal candidate will have experience with Retail Transaction Management, complex Retail Power billing or settlements in the following markets: ERCOT, CAISO, MISO, PJM, NYISO, NEISO

Advanced experience and ability in Microsoft Excel, and experience in all other Microsoft Office applications

Leadership Requirements:

Strong communication skills with the ability to deliver clear and concise messages (both written and oral).

Confident, articulate individual who is results driven and team oriented.

Ability to prioritize tasks and be able to respond to changes in priorities

Ability to explain complex ideas in a cohesive, crystal-clear manner

Highly motivated, self-sufficient, and enthusiastic individual who has strong desire to grow within Company.

Good understanding of business processes and data management

Demonstrated excellence in disciplined execution, delivering expected results on time

Results-oriented with the ability to quantify performance, express the case for change, and effectively lead people through the change.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.