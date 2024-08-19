This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



Archaea Energy is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. We specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities that collect waste emissions and convert it into low carbon fuel.

The Director of Process Safety will provide guidance to the business in the areas of process / technical safety. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a dynamic, fast paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will work under the direction of the VP HSSE.

Provide safety leadership, counsel and technical support to Operations (Development and Production) on process safety so that Archaea meets its safety, environmental, production and cost ambitions

Lead operational safety and environmental risk reviews

Collaborate with Operations (Development and Production) to achieve design, technical and operating integrity performance

Collaborate with HSSE, Development and Production teams to develop technical plans to improve safety (personal and process) performance

Participate in the establishment of HSE/PSM technical training

Responsible for technical root cause failure analysis investigations

Leads programs for compliance and technical audits

Participate in- and/or Lead- Process Hazard analysis (PHA)/hazard evaluations

Participate in- and/or Lead pre-start-up safety reviews (PSSR)

Assure Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA) for resolving risk exposure and barrier management

Supervise the monitoring and analysis of key process safety leading and lagging performance indicators

Lead a team of technical specialists who provide support to the organization

Provide technical guidance of detailed operating manuals and procedures

Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in engineering

Deep operational and engineering background

Proficiency communicating regulations, risk management, and risk assessment skills

Proficiency in HSE auditing, incident investigation, and documentation techniques

Proficiency with written and email communication including use of MS Office (Word, Excel, etc.)

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills to work optimally with all levels of leadership, professional staff, and field employees.

Good verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner and facilitates good decision-making is required.

Supervisory experience is preferred

Highly organized and diligent to detail.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Learn from new insights and apply solutions to make valuable contributions.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.