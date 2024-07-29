Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job Description – Director of Wellfield Construction

General Level of Responsibility

Handles highly complex issues and serves as an expert over landfill gas collection and control system (GCCS) optimization and construction projects. Consults with senior management to formulate and establish plans and policies. Demonstrates self-motivation and a high level of accountability. This individual will report to the Senior Director of Wellfield Management and Engineering and will interface with other members of operational and leadership teams.

Summary

The Director of Wellfield Construction will help to direct and oversee Wellfield Team members, consultants, and contractors in the development and execution of GCCS optimization and construction projects. The individual will provide direction and oversight to internal and external teams during design, planning, execution, and certification phases of projects.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the design and development of wellfield and flare systems in a safe, efficient, and compliant manner, in accordance with regulatory and permit requirements.

Ensure adherence to all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures by self, team members, and contractors.

Assist supervisory staff with identification and planning of construction projects, including gas collection system expansions, flare and blower installations/modifications, pumping system installations, and other GCCS projects, including those conducted in-house and through contractors.

Assist with capital budget planning.

Manage and support wellfield team members conducting repairs and in-house wellfield construction projects.

Interface with consultants and landfill partners in the development of landfill gas system design and construction plans.

Review and comment upon evaluations, design plans, details, and reports prepared by others.

Prepare requests for proposals, scope-of-work documents, and purchase orders.

Oversee and assist regional leaders, superintendents, and field personnel with project management and contractor and construction oversight.

Prepare project and budget tracking summaries and reports for leadership.

Supply correspondence and written communications as needed to meet company and landfill regulatory requirements and goals.

Coordinate, communicate, and verify corrective actions or repairs needed to maintain efficient operation and compliance of the gas collection and control systems.

Use required personal protective equipment (safety shoes, FR clothing, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, and gas monitoring equipment) at all times while on job sites.

Travel to job sites across the U.S. as needed for staff and project support (up to 25%)

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Stands on feet in an upright position for continuous periods of time during the shift (Standing).

Raises or lowers objects (weighing up to 60 lbs.) from one level to another regularly during the shift (Lifting).

Bends forward by bending at the waist or by bending legs and spine regularly during the shift (Stooping and Crouching).

Exerts force up to 60 lbs. to move an object to or away from the employee regularly during the shift (Pulling and/or Pushing).

Carries objects in arms or on the shoulders regularly during the shift (Carrying).

Picks up objects with fingers regularly during the shift (Grasping).

Uses hands and arms to reach for objects regularly during the shift (Reaching).

Communicates via talking, hearing, and/or using hand signals.

Utilizes specific vision abilities including close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Able to work outdoors in a variety of weather conditions and in potentially hot, cold, and/or noisy environments.

Ability to walk long distances over rough terrain.

Job Specific Competencies

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Attitude (displays positive attitude during wellfield and plant upsets and challenges)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (shows up for work as scheduled and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management, and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Desired Education, Certifications, and Background

Degree in Engineering or applicable science or technology-related discipline is preferred.

Minimum 15 years in the landfill gas industry, with at least 5 years in a project management or supervisory role is preferred. Proven design and project management experiences are required.

A valid driver’s license is required.

Ability to pass background check, physical, hearing and DOT drug test is required.

OSHA Safety training and other industry-relevant safety training are a plus.

Skills, Experience

Advanced understanding of the design and operation of landfill gas collection and control systems, including gas extraction wells, flare systems, pumps, sumps, and piping systems.

Experience preparing GCCS design plans, including design of wells, piping, flare, and blower systems.

Experience in the design and installation of liquid extraction and conveyance systems including pneumatic pumps, air, and forcemain lines.

Experience with PVC and HDPE piping installations.

Ability to read and interpret plan and detail drawings.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to follow and provide instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to solve complex problems that include a variety of variables.

Ability to work independently with a minimal amount of general supervision.

Good time management and planning skills; ability to keep track of and meet schedules/deadlines.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Mechanical aptitude.

Ability to lead and motivate employees to perform at their highest potential.

High level of computer proficiency (experience using MS Word, Excel, and email systems).



Travel Requirement

