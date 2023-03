Job summary

The bp major projects organisation stewards a multi-billion-dollar (p.a.) capital investment programme and is key to delivering bp’s future growth through development of resilient hydrocarbons and transition to low carbon growth engines (biofuels, hydrogen and renewables).



The successful candidate will initially lead a wide-ranging reset of our front-end project benchmarking and estimating activities: developing our benchmarking capability and working with our project leaders, business development teams and external providers/consultants to help better understand risk profiles and ranges in the new energy space and set up these projects successfully for predictable project delivery, maximizing capital productivity.



The director for PC Transformation will be accountable for the overall centralized delivery of estimating, verification & benchmarking and systems & transformation squads, including the performance management of centralized delivery to projects by these squads.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Lead the development of benchmarking capability in bp major projects, building capability, knowledge, networks and communication channels to set our projects up for predictable and competitive outcomes.

Delivery of centralized project controls activity across the Projects portfolio for benchmarking, verification, estimating, systems & transformation.

Maintain deep projects benchmarking knowledge, remaining current on market conditions, trends and industry practices and performance including maintaining external interfaces with industry forums (e.g. IPA, PF).

Partner with project leadership, business leaders and external bodies to build a successful benchmarking and estimating culture that empowers people and supports our major projects strategy.

Develop capability within bp projects organisation, leading a multi-disciplinary team, coaching, mentoring and supporting staff development and succession planning as required.





Essential Education:



Degree qualification in engineering or project management





Essential experience and job requirements:



Extensive knowledge and experience of working in the oil and gas industry, in particular major project delivery.

Extensive relevant professional experience in project controls, benchmarking, estimating or equivalent.

Proven strong leadership capabilities directing diverse global/multicultural teams and individuals.

Proven track record of managing senior stakeholders (both internally and externally).

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance.

Excellent communication (written and oral) and strong interface / interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage conflict effectively.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Strategic thinker with track record of integrating across a large number of stakeholders.

Ability to convey complex information in a clear, concise and understandable way to allow clear decision making.

Experience working with or leading cross-industry forums and latest thinking on industry approach to new energy projects / benchmarking.