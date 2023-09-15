Discipline Lead - Appraisal

The P&O Projects GCD Organization is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of projects including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal Managers and Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various project activities. Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering - GCD, the Appraisal Discipline Lead will manage a team of Appraisal Engineers and Appraisal Managers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) for NE. The scope of work will focus on the GCD portfolio in the Eastern Hemisphere.
The DL is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.
This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.
The DL is a core member of the Engineering and Appraisal leadership team, and in addition to supporting delivery, will lead the appraisal processes and support project discipline verification.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
