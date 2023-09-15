Discipline Lead - Appraisal

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The P&O Projects GCD Organization is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of projects including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal Managers and Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various project activities. Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering - GCD, the Appraisal Discipline Lead will manage a team of Appraisal Engineers and Appraisal Managers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) for NE. The scope of work will focus on the GCD portfolio in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The DL is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.

This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.

The DL is a core member of the Engineering and Appraisal leadership team, and in addition to supporting delivery, will lead the appraisal processes and support project discipline verification.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the Appraisal discipline team.

Act as discipline verifier for projects for CD entry, FEL2 entry, and CSDM (document reviews/CVP reviews) as delegated by the DM Appraisal. Provide Appraisal discipline excellence input to the above alongside the DM.

Accountable for ensuring the quality of front end loading principles, decision quality, project appraisal planning, verification planning and overall front end execution is applied by the appraisal discipline team within the DL line. Consistency of approach is a strong expectation of this role.

Act as delegate to the DM as required for more complex/ strategic opportunities.

Creates and executes discipline backlog through the T6 AE/AM community. Engage with and build the appraisal discipline excellence with the other GCD – and NE – Appraisal DL’s and DM. Including input into learning and continuous improvement

Facilitate BF & other workshops.

Accountable for the career guidance, coaching and technical development of the engineering team with the aim of maintaining and strengthening the health of the Appraisal discipline. Deploys personnel to meet with priorities and activity sets working with the GCD Appraisal General Managers. Undertake recruitment activities to ensure the capability of the appraisal team is maintained.

Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree

Essential Experience

Minimum of 10-15 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management .

Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front end stages

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty

Strong integrator across disciplines

Minimum 5-10 years of

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Desirable Criteria:

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding

Relevant experience leading/participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

