Discipline Lead, Completion Design and Standardization

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Discipline Lead, Completion Design and Standarization to join us. Job location: United Kingdom (Sunbury/Aberdeen) or the US (Houston).

Production & Operations



Wells Group



In the Completion Design and Standardisation Team, we take the best designs, knowledge, & tools for each completion type and apply that to current and future projects in collaboration w/ Regions to deliver the best well reliability.

The Discipline Lead (DL) will lead a team within the Completion Design Team. The DL’s portfolio will focus on a subset of the overall portfolio. You will leverage a deep understanding of the global challenges, well designs and operations around the world to bring the best standardized designs to meet every Region’s needs.

Leading delivery of design solutions for all regions, documenting in field-wide Completions Basis of Design (BoD).

Leading delivery of completion design support for Concept Select, Optimise and Define stages of MPCP for all new Major Projects.

Leading delivery of completion design and the operations programs in Well Delivery Workflow for well-specific designs where BoD does not exist.

Leading delivery of execution support to implement new designs with collaboration with Completions & Well Equipment Team, Wells Technology Team, and Advisers in Solutions.

Providing global leadership in sand control design and knowledge. This includes continuous improvement efforts, design support, and operations support where needed.

Mentoring and development of Engineers.

An Engineering degree or relevant alternative.

Sand control design and operations.

SIT, equipment development and testing.

Well Installation/Rig operations.

Working in Major Projects Common Process.

Working in Well Delivery Workflow (100100).

BOD development.

Area Development Plan (ADP) development.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



