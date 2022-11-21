Discipline Lead - E&S

Job summary

As the E&S Discipline Lead, you will play a pivotal role in designing and delivering bp’s sustainability framework within the AGT Region, driving our ambition on net zero, caring for our planet and caring for our people. You will also establish the strategic direction for a department of regulatory permitting, compliance and environmental specialists establishing plans, procedures and systems to provide support and sound technical advice to Production, Projects and Wells and other relevant functions in-region (e.g. Communications & Advocacy, Logistics and Infrastructure and procurement and Supply Chain Management).



About the Role:

In this role you will lead an agile, flow-to-work team, that supports all the AGT business activities and maintains constructive relationships with key external stakeholders, the MNER.

Some of your key accountabilities will include:

Developing and leading delivery of the North Sea’s Sustainability plan in line with bp’s Sustainability framework

Overseeing delivery of the AGT carbon plan and related external carbon commitments.

Overseeing delivery of continuous improvement and actively driving conformance to bp’s internal standards and OMS sub element 3.6 and 7.1.

Leading the systematic implementation of environmental legal & regulatory requirements and bp Practices, Procedures and Guides.

Leading as a role model for E&S encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture, leading the E&S team in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles and bp Values and Behaviours,

Conducting verification activity to confirm activities in the region meet applicable HSSE legal and regulatory requirements and ISO14001 requirements.

Maintains HSSE (and where agreed non HSSE) Compliance Management System.

Participating in E&S Networks and leading the E&S Discipline in the Region to maintain capability and support career progression.

Managing the E&S budget and planning cycle, including 3rd party specialist consultants.

Working with C&A teams in support of social issues (OMS 7.2 and 7.3) and CCM ER to support implementation of oil spill preparedness and response.

About you:

In addition, holding a Bachelor's Degree in Science or Engineering, and a Postgraduate in Environmental Engineering or Science, the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Extensive experience in the Environmental Field, especially within the Oil & Gas Sector or high hazard industry Strong leadership, communication and teamwork skills

Proven understanding of Regional HSE & Carbon Regulations

Azerbaijani citizenship

It would also be useful for you to have: