Discipline Lead - Engineering

The P&O Projects Organisation is accountable for the delivery of Oil &Gas, Low Carbon and New Energy Projects. The Appraisal organization under P&O Projects Engineering and Quality is responsible for delivering the development engineering and appraisal resources and technical accountability to support the delivery of the New Energy (NE) activities and scopes. The Appraisal team is seeking to appoint an Engineering Discipline Lead to work at the front end of Major Projects in BP’s portfolio. Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering, the Engineering Discipline Lead will manage a team of Development Engineers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front end project delivery. The scope of work will focus on the hydrogen, vectors and CCUS NE activities in that portfolio.
Additionally, the Engineering Discipline Lead fulfils the Engineering Management role and is accountable for the initial technical development, technical verification planning and delivery of Project(s) scopes, with a critical role in supporting the Appraisal and Project Managers and in providing verification and assurance for the E&Q leadership.
The Engineering Discipline Lead is a core member of the Engineering and Appraisal leadership team.
Degree in relevant Engineering field
Chartered and member of a professional body
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
