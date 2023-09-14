Discipline Lead - Engineering

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The P&O Projects Organisation is accountable for the delivery of Oil &Gas, Low Carbon and New Energy Projects. The Appraisal organization under P&O Projects Engineering and Quality is responsible for delivering the development engineering and appraisal resources and technical accountability to support the delivery of the New Energy (NE) activities and scopes. The Appraisal team is seeking to appoint an Engineering Discipline Lead to work at the front end of Major Projects in BP’s portfolio. Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering, the Engineering Discipline Lead will manage a team of Development Engineers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front end project delivery. The scope of work will focus on the hydrogen, vectors and CCUS NE activities in that portfolio.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Additionally, the Engineering Discipline Lead fulfils the Engineering Management role and is accountable for the initial technical development, technical verification planning and delivery of Project(s) scopes, with a critical role in supporting the Appraisal and Project Managers and in providing verification and assurance for the E&Q leadership.

The Engineering Discipline Lead is a core member of the Engineering and Appraisal leadership team.

Key Accountabilities:

Engineering management across the Project scope

Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope.

Delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the relevant engineering guide.

Accountable for the day-to-day management and discipline leadership of the engineering team

Accountable for technical integrity of engineering to support the Tier 1 & Tier 2 decisions across the Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects, development and delivery of pre-FEED scope and any following engineering scopes of work up to the point of handover to delivery Engineering Manager.

Accountable for the deployment of the teams engineering resources across various projects in conjunction with the other DLs, DM and AGMs.

Provide guidance on assignment of engineering resources and SME's from outside GCD and NE (both internal and external to BP) to ensure delivery of our organisations objectives.

Accountable for the career guidance, coaching and technical development of the engineering team with the aim of maintaining and strengthening the health of the engineering discipline.

Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Essential Education

Degree in relevant Engineering field

Chartered and member of a professional body

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 15 years’ engineering management experience

Major project delivery of complex engineering

Experience of facilities design and management

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

Awareness of Projects Common Process (PCP) and Major Projects Common Process (MPCP) and One Process

High level of communication skills and ability to adapt to other business culture

Understanding of the hydrogen and hydrogen vector technologies.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in the FEL 1 to 3, Pre-Projects, Concept Development and Optimise stage as Lead Discipline Engineer or Engineering Manager

Experience of hydrogen and hydrogen vector engineering design, technologies and associated processes such as refinery integration

Experience of the cross function and subject area integration to ensure optimal project solutions

Experience of building, leading and developing diverse teams of engineers.

Ability to work across multiple projects

Ability to work with high levels of uncertainty

Understanding of Decision Quality, concept screening, concept selection

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

