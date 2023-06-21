Discipline Lead – Facilities Engineering

Job summary

Offshore West Engineering Team supports the delivery in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Brazil and Canada regions. The role reports to and has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager – Subsea and Offshore West who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organization supporting bp’s global project portfolio. The individual is the Line Manager for the bp Facilities Engineers deployed on to Western Hemisphere projects and supports resource deployment, capability development and coaching of the Facilities Engineering team. The individual we seek has deep technical expertise and knowledge of project engineering delivery, multi-discipline knowledge and capability to lead a multi-discipline engineering team through complex engineering designs. They maintain internal networks with collaborators within the projects and regions to ensure that the Facilities Engineering support is made available. As OBO Technical Manager, the individual will be the Engineering Team Lead for a multi-discipline team supporting the Western hemisphere OBO project portfolio. They will maintain internal networks with the OBO project leaders, assessing the requirements of the projects and deploying the resources from their team to support the projects as required.

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership to the Facilities Engineering Team, seeking to understand and support their wellbeing and guide their career and competency development.

Is responsible for the people performance management processes for the team.

Responsible for understanding project resource demands and team deployment:

Work with Engineering Managers, the Discipline Manager and other team members to establish and understand resource demands.

Deploy team members or recommend alternate bp or third-party support as appropriate.

Seek to match business need with individuals’ aspirations.

Provides technical expertise to the team and support work in the projects by providing guidance, lessons learned, templates and other good examples as go-, etc.

Provides guidance cross project, seeking opportunities for improvement, alignments and to share findings.

Maintains internal networks to ensure engineering support.

Lead the OBO Technical Team:

Partner with Leadership to identify the scopes of work and time requirements for each project and assign work scopes.

Prioritize the deployment of the team resources to support the OBO portfolio in the Western Hemisphere and communicate the prioritization to the team.

Identify shortfalls in resources and augment the team with external resources as required.

Provide technical guidance and verification of the OBO Team in accordance with the OBO practice.

Essential Education

Engineering degree or similar

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experienced in People Leadership.

Broad engineering knowledge in facilities engineering design processes and subject areas as well as typical equipment packages used in bp facilities.

Substantial experience in engineering delivery, planning and deployment.

Understanding of stages and associated challenges.

Good understanding of internal bp engineering criteria, standards and technical practices and knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations.

Ability to balance competing priorities, intervening in critical situations to achieve desired results.

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement.

Good knowledge of the Engineering Guide and MPcp / CBcp.

Desirable Criteria

Track record of delivery diverse projects.

Knowledge of contractor performance management.

Experience working under a range of contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Experience of working with S&ORA and I&E.

Experience managing third party engineering and EPCI contractors and Suppliers.

Experience with OBO common practice.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect elimination, Engineering Design, Engineering Support, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilities Engineering, Leading Project Teams, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Turnaround availability review, Vulnerability studies



