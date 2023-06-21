Discipline Lead – Facilities Engineering

Offshore West Engineering Team supports the delivery in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Brazil and Canada regions. The role reports to and has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager – Subsea and Offshore West who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organization supporting bp’s global project portfolio. The individual is the Line Manager for the bp Facilities Engineers deployed on to Western Hemisphere projects and supports resource deployment, capability development and coaching of the Facilities Engineering team. The individual we seek has deep technical expertise and knowledge of project engineering delivery, multi-discipline knowledge and capability to lead a multi-discipline engineering team through complex engineering designs. They maintain internal networks with collaborators within the projects and regions to ensure that the Facilities Engineering support is made available. As OBO Technical Manager, the individual will be the Engineering Team Lead for a multi-discipline team supporting the Western hemisphere OBO project portfolio. They will maintain internal networks with the OBO project leaders, assessing the requirements of the projects and deploying the resources from their team to support the projects as required.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect elimination, Engineering Design, Engineering Support, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilities Engineering, Leading Project Teams, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Turnaround availability review, Vulnerability studies
