Discipline Lead - HSE & Carbon

The HSE & Carbon Production Discipline Lead is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role leads the HSE&C team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, values, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission! This role works a hybrid schedule and is not open for relocation.
Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
The HSE & Carbon Production Discipline Lead is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role leads the HSE&C team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, values, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission!
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities in Production, supporting safe, sustainable, compliant and reliable operations in bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).
Essential Education and Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria
Why join us?
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.