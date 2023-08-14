Discipline Lead - HSE & Carbon

Job summary

The HSE & Carbon Production Discipline Lead is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role leads the HSE&C team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, values, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission! This role works a hybrid schedule and is not open for relocation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The HSE & Carbon Production Discipline Lead is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role leads the HSE&C team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, values, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission!This role works a hybrid schedule and is not open for relocation.



Job Description:

Accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities in Production, supporting safe, sustainable, compliant and reliable operations in bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).

Lead the HSE&C advisors providing clear direction on HSE&C compliance, risk and improvement objectives, prioritising HSE&C activities and managing HSE&C related activity backlogs.

Integrate and manage resources to ensure technical support and safety leadership to the production activities in bpTT.

Build and maintain discipline capability to ensure strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission.

Build and maintain local business and external relationships to achieve bp’s HSE&C goals.

Ensure proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to drive improvements in HSE&C leadership culture within the business.

Lead HSE&C performance management to ensure performance insights underpin HSE&C interventions.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Degree in HSE related field, Engineering or Science

At least 12 years experience in the oil and gas industry

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification and risk management with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

Strong people management and stakeholder management skills and experience, as well as the ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Strong understanding of the Trinidad and Tobago Health and Safety regulations

Desirable Criteria

Operational HSE experience

Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance

Familiar with agile working practices

A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent)

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.