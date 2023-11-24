Discipline Lead - HSE&C - M&S

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Mauritania & Senegal is an exciting new region currently moving through Projects into the Production phase.The Discipline Lead HSE&C is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role leads the HSE&C team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, Values and Behaviours, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission.The role is based in our Sunbury offices with regular travel to Mauritania & Senegal.



Job Description:

Some of the key accountabilities will be to:

Collaborate with Projects HSE&C through the transition from Projects into Production.

Lead the delivery of all aspects of HSE&C operations readiness.

Be accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities in Production, supporting safe, sustainable, compliant and reliable operations.

Lead the HSE&C advisors providing clear direction on HSE&C compliance, risk and improvement objectives, prioritising HSE&C activities and managing HSE&C related activity backlogs

Integrate and manages resources to ensure technical support and safety leadership to the production activities.

Build and maintain discipline capability to ensure strong HSE&C technical expertise to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission

Build and maintain local business and external relationships to achieve bp’s HSE&C goals

Ensure proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to drive improvements in HSE&C leadership culture within the business

Lead HSE&C performance management to ensure performance insights underpin HSE&C interventions

About you:

You should have a degree in HSE related subject area, Engineering or Science, in addition to extensive experience in Oil and Gas, support production or operations.

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification and risk management with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes will be essential.

Strong people management and collaboration and influencing skills and experience, as well as your ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions, will be a great combination for long-term results.

It would also be useful, but not vital, to have:

Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance

Working knowledge of agile working practices

A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent)

Experience of working on a nationalisation programme

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, HSE, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Influencing, Leadership, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership, Technical Knowledge, Workplace Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.