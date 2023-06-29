Discipline Lead, Instrument Control and Electrical

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: This role is as a Discipline Lead in the Projects Offshore West organization in which its portfolio includes GoMC and T&T regions. The DL will be working with the Discipline Manager and is delegated accountability for instrumentation, control, and electrical subject areas. This includes developing the organization, practice, standards and linking to other parties to deliver engineering. The DL is the line manager for all discipline engineers within discipline as well as acting as key interface for other organizations and owning technical standards. Key Accountabilities: • Leadership of ICE engineering discipline and accountable for resource deployment, ways of working, templates and learning across full Offshore West projects portfolio. • Responsible for resourcing, development, coaching and competency in discipline and consults I&E, S&ORA, contractor & other SMEs to establish capability and proficiency • Work with EMs, other DLs, I&E, BP Solutions, and IPMT contractor(s) to ensure that appropriate discipline resources are allocated to projects • Owns codes and standards within discipline and link with SMEs on technology and licensor/manufacturers aspects • Owns verification requirements of discipline, supporting deployed teams to aid progress through key gates and technical review processes • Accountable for supporting technical engagement within discipline to and from managed central delivery. • Find opportunities in ICE disciplines for standardization and synergy across the Offshore West projects portfolio. • Represent projects on various group-wide ICE discipline initiatives and forums • It is expected this role will have self-deployment to one / various of projects within Offshore West projects portfolio and work day-day activities in engineering team(s) / squad(s).

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Chartered Engineer (CE) or Professional Engineer (PE)

Critical Criteria:

Currently Senior Lead or Engineering leader with extensive experience in subject area

Experience in Major Projects delivery environment over several projects leading the team.

Wide knowledge of subject area with strong delivery track record over diverse projects and good knowledge of project stages and challenges within subject area progressing projects

Demonstrable experience of undertaking big decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience leading third party design contractors and running specific MAC, MEC or TSI integrator scope

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

Good communicator with ability to communicate optimally with all levels of the project team, Contractors, and projects leadership

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in similar role leading teams, deployment and development

Knowledge of contractor performance management across team

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum)

Ability to work across multiple projects

Experience of working with S&ORA and I&E

