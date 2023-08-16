This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

A career in the Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply your knowledge, skills and experience and an agile approach as we transform our operations in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to deliver both hydrocarbon and renewable resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp Solutions. About the opportunity: We are looking for a Discipline Lead - Marine Technical, who will lead the Marine Technical Team within the Marine Services organisation within bp Solutions and be responsible for managing and coordinating a team of bp marine technical advisors and external marine consultancy services to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, and efficient marine technical support to our global P&O operations. The main accountabilities of the role are: • Act as the senior marine technical person and single point of responsibility for all marine technical requirements within our Production and Operations (P&O) organisation worldwide (Note: P&O includes Production, Projects, Subsurface and Wells operations). • Lead a team of technical advisors to deliver marine technical support to the business. • Act as the main point of contact and primary collaborate with our internal customers, peers, and external industry bodies on marine technical matters. • Provide expert guidance, support, capability, and capacity as may be needed to deliver safe and efficient marine activity solving operational challenges on a global basis. • Own global marine processes, procedures and standards for marine vessel operations and activities, and ensure compliance with industry standards and requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key responsibilities will be to:

Ensure contracted marine operations and marine services are conducted in accordance with industry and bp requirements.

Ensure marine technical support and required strategies are delivered and managed to our P&O customers.

Act as the Senior Dynamic Positioning, MOU/MODU operations, and Vessel Vetting subject matter expert within the Marine Services Team.

Lead the ongoing technical oversight of our contracted marine activity and operations globally.

Define, develop, and monitor technical competencies in line with field strategies, incl. understanding, monitoring, and supporting nationalisation strategies.

Act as the senior marine technical person, subject matter expert, and point of escalation for marine operational issues incl. incident investigations, organisational learning and lessons learned.

Ensure delivery of new venture technical support and resources as may be necessary incl. marine management and execution plans.

Own and manage marine technical processes and procedures, e.g., Marine Operations Procedures, DP procedures and MOU Move procedures.

Ensure all regional technical support requirements and solutions are delivered and managed in a consistent and timely manner.

Ensure consistent delivery of 3rd party or contracted marine risk and bowtie management.

Ensure delivery of technical support for ongoing contractor management requirements.

Be responsible for capability, training, and talent development in the marine technical team and define technical competence requirements and standards for marine technical roles.

Manage a team of direct reports, ensuring compliance with bp Safety Principles.

Demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Values & Behaviours including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development to achieve success.

Advise on technological and innovative concepts to decrease risk and increase performance through proactive engagement internally and externally.

Be responsible for ensuring all technical vessel verification or conformance activities are completed in line with bp requirements.

Lead the P&O Marine Logistics Community of Practice.

Contribute to strategic technical solution development and managing risk technical elements on behalf of the business.

About you:

You will have a Marine Deck or Marine Engineering Certificate of Competency and have served in a Senior rank onboard offshore service vessels or installations or hold a Degree or equivalent qualification in a marine related field with significant onshore technical management experience in a Senior marine role.

You will have:

Extensive marine management experience including marine operational experience in offshore oil and gas marine vessel and MOU operations.

Deep technical understanding of marine Logistics, Project, Subsea, Wells, Seismic and Survey vessel marine operations commensurate with demonstrable technical and leadership competence to an expert level.

Deep technical knowledge of Dynamic Positioning systems and operations, DP and moored MOU operations and anchor handling activity, and the full range of offshore marine vessel operations.

Strong communication, networking and interpersonal skills and a proven ability to communicate effectively with a wide cross-section of internal and external customers and stakeholders to Senior Executive Level.

Experience in contract and contractor management.

Considerable people leadership and stakeholder management experience.

Extensive working knowledge of National, International, Industry & Regulatory Standards and Requirements.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Communication, Contractor Management, DP Operations, Dynamic Positioning, Dynamic Positioning Systems, Marine Engineering, Marine operations, Marine technical, OMS and bp requirements, People Leadership, People Management, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Safety, Stakeholder Management, Vessel Operations, Working with contractors



Legal Disclaimer:

