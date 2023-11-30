Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Discipline Lead - Process / Process Safety Engineering manages and leads the bp project Process / Process Safety (P&PS) Engineers deployed on Western hemisphere projects, they support resource deployment and capability development of the team. The successful candidate has deep technical expertise and knowledge of Process and Process Safety Engineering, project engineering delivery, leading technical decision making and undertaking performance and technical reviews as required. The DL represents projects on the team forums, a senior member of the Community of Practice(s). They maintain internal and external networks, linking to partners within the regions to deliver engineer and externally to understand the health of the Contractor market.This role reports to and has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager – Subsea and Offshore West who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organization supporting bp’s western project portfolio. The Offshore West Engineering Team supports the delivery in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Brazil and Canada regions.The role is responsible for day-to-day direction and prioritization of process and process safety engineering support to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations. Additionally, this role leads by defining and maintaining a prioritized backlog of team work, in support of short, medium and long-term objectives.



Job Description:

Other Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership to the Process and Process Safety Engineers, seeking to understand and support their wellbeing and guide their career and competency development.

Owns the people performance management processes for the team.

Responsible for understanding project resource demands and team deployment to meet.

Works with Engineering Managers, the Discipline Manager and other partners to establish and understand resource demands.

Deploys team members or recommends alternate bp or third-party support as appropriate.

Seeks to match business need with individuals’ development aspirations.

Provides technical expertise to the team and directly to projects. Supports technical decision making, deviation approvals, verification activities and technical or performance evaluations.

Maintains a knowledge of field codes and standards. internal and external, influencing development and revision where appropriate.

Deploys themselves to projects from time to time, typical in response to complex scope or emergent issues.

Provides guidance cross project, seeking opportunities for improvement, alignments and to share learnings.

Accountable for supporting technical engagement within team to and from cross organization functions, Safety & Operations (S&ORA), Innovation & Engineering( I&E) and bp Solutions.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 5 years experience managing or leading a team.

Deep technical knowledge in one of Process or Process Safety engineering

Substantial experience in engineering delivery, planning and deployment

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering

Chartered or professional engineering status

Good knowledge of project stages and associated team challenges

Good understanding of engineering standards and technical practices and knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations

Ability to balance competing priorities, intervening in critical situations to achieve desired results

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement

Must be authorized to work in the US

Desired Criteria:

Breadth of knowledge cross Process or Process Safety

Track record of delivery cross multiple and diverse projects

Knowledge of contractor performance management

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.)

Experience of working with design safety

Experience managing third party Engineering and EPCI contractors and Suppliers

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.