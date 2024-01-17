Discipline Lead - Project Controls

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for a Project Controls Discipline Lead to work on some of our largest and most strategic energy projects, including traditional hydrocarbon and new energy projects like hydrogen & biofuels.



Job Description:

This role is a portfolio role looking at performance across the entire portfolio and owning the discipline health of senior professionals. Based in Sunbury, the incumbent will support Vice Presidents of all operating bases to analyse project performance.

Accountabilities;

Lead and integrate the portfolio project controls team supporting the overall projects portfolio performance management, reporting, performance advice and inputs, quarterly performance coordination and project performance reviews

Own the project controls engineering subdiscipline and the community of practice owning the discipline health and support development of our senior project controls professionals

Drive and implement standardisation and continuous improvement for the team with standard processes and use of information across portfolio​

Drive implementation of digital technologies, reliable tools, systems & processes, and embrace standard methodologies vital to successfully deliver accurate performance information

Deliver accurate and timely performance data, benchmarks and insights to support efficient and effective project execution

Use cross-portfolio information to bring valuable insights

Identify common project activities from operating bases and centralise to drive efficiency

Support Finance and Procurement teams with multi-year development and construction portfolio planning, including capital forecasts and working capital needs

Provide project controls support for the management of non-operated joint venture projects

Support the team by participating in the project controls reviews, verifying compliance with procedures and guidelines.

Coach and mentor future project controls talent, support recruitment and deployment of project controls resources.

Promote knowledge sharing among discipline members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings

Essentials;

Confirmed experience of project controls and industry experience

Strong leadership experience, with a confirmed history of working in ambiguity

Tried understanding of budgeting, forecasting and planning software, processes and standard methodologies

Proven track record of balancing multiple projects and meeting deadlines

Bias for standardization, simplification and efficiency, promoting consistent fit-for-purpose deliverables

Good written & verbal communication skills



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

