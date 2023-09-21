Discipline Lead - Quality

Job summary

At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. This is the place to truly lead change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. This role will be responsible for leading a large team responsible for developing the project quality objectives for a project or program with an investment greater than $100m. It will deliver a project quality management system across the project which is in conformance with BP's quality management processes and ensure compliance through the different project functions and contributing to the strategic development and global standardization of quality systems and processes while driving a continuous improvement culture. JOIN US AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE BY: - making our production and operations safer and more standardised - driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions - growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimisation - improving efficiency through sharing resources - accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets - developing our people faster, using the scale of P&O - building greater integration and teamwork in service of our purpose.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The Role

Provides quality subject area direction to the quality teams embedded within major projects across the globe.

Conducts regular verification activities of major projects to review conformance against practices and requirements.

Responsible for the performance and development of bp staff members within the global project teams.

Maintain connection with the Major Projects leaders to ensure needs for Quality support are met

Member of the P&O Quality Discipline Leadership Team.

Key Accountabilities

Own the subject area health of the major projects Quality organisations and represent the assigned staff on the Discipline Capability Forum (DCF) for P&O Quality.

Identify training and development requirements for staff team members and assist in their implementation.

Own the delivery of the quality resource frames for major projects.

Provide subject area verification of major project quality activities against the requirements of OMS, MPcp and Quality common process

Drive integration, standardisation and simplification of quality management processes across the major projects portfolio.

Support the execution of the Right1stTime program across the major projects portfolio and feedback lessons for the benefit of the ongoing development of the R1T program.

Facilitate the incorporation of lessons between major project teams and the implementation of new quality practices and processes.

Drive simplification in the way that quality metrics are collected, and critical information reported to project leadership upon which important intervention actions can be figured out.

Support the implementation of agile processes within major projects quality teams.

Support embedded Quality Managers with the raising of issues to Discipline Managers, P&O Leadership or Contractor Leadership.

Support the re-set of the P&O Quality Strategy, underpinned by Right First Time (R1T) principles.

Review and endorse the major projects Quality Plans which support the overall Project Execution Plan.

Provide subject area expertise to agree quality related specifications, test/acceptance criteria and surveillance standards to be applied.

Support the review and endorsement of contractor quality management systems and practices.

Support project Quality Managers by participating in contractor bidding, evaluation and selection as the need arises.

Participate in PHSSER and SUAR teams as Quality Discipline authority.

Support the setting of quality-related metrics within the delivery teams Performance Contracts and monitor delivery against these targets.

Support the identification of quality risks within the projects and the development of mitigation actions or contingency plans.

Monitor the non-conformance and vulnerability processes implemented by the major project teams to identify occurrences which would foster lessons or quality alerts for sharing across other projects or regions.

Lead root-cause investigations of non-conformances identified, working towards true root cause and substantial corrective actions.

Provide guidance, advice and training to project team, contractors, suppliers and third parties as required to ensure understanding of the bp and project quality objectives.

Support the development of the project Contracting Strategy and participate in the evaluation and selection of contract bidders.

Network with the P&O Quality Community to bring together and share best practices and lessons, and drive integration, standardisation and simplification of quality management processes across the project delivery teams.

Support the management of the contract for the Quality Service Provider (QSP) for the provision of quality engineers and inspectors.

Essential Education

A degree in an engineering, project, quality or business management subject

ISO 9001 Lead Auditor certification

Membership of a profession body for Quality, e.g. ASQ or CQI.

Essential Experience

Quality management, project management or engineering in energy, oil and gas or petrochemical facilities.

Organisation development and team leadership

Facilities design, construction experience (greenfield / brownfield)

Applied knowledge of materials, NDE, welding inspection, coatings inspection and visual inspection methods.

Desirable Experience

Membership of professional body e.g. IMechE, TWI

Experience leading multi-discipline, multi-cultural teams and geographically dispersed teams

Demonstrated commitment to improving the organizational quality culture through continuous improvement.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.