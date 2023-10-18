Discipline Lead – Quality Subsea & Wells

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for managing a large team responsible for developing the project quality objectives for a project or program with an investment greater than $100m and deliver a project quality management system across the project which is in conformance with BP's quality management processes and ensure compliance through the different project functions and contributing to the strategic development and global standardization of quality systems and processes while driving a continuous improvement culture.
Provide leadership and mentorship to the P&O Projects Quality discipline division comprising quality engineers deployed in Projects, Central Subsea and Wells who are responsible for quality planning and execution to support subsea projects and assurance of procured hardware (e.g., engineered equipment, packaged equipment, fabricated modules, etc.) as well as oversight of manufacturing and servicing of well equipment.
Being part of Quality Discipline Leadership Team, lease and collaborate with Major Units Leadership (Central Subsea, Wells), wider quality field, key internal collaborators and suppliers to understand quality improvement opportunities and supplier development challenges.
Recommend and implement assurance / improvement strategy, assess efficiency of processes and drive continuous improvement (e.g., standardization, simplification, efficiencies etc.).
Build opportunities for quality engineers to develop technical and leadership skills.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
