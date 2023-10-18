Discipline Lead – Quality Subsea & Wells

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a large team responsible for developing the project quality objectives for a project or program with an investment greater than $100m and deliver a project quality management system across the project which is in conformance with BP's quality management processes and ensure compliance through the different project functions and contributing to the strategic development and global standardization of quality systems and processes while driving a continuous improvement culture.



Job Description:

About the Role:

Provide leadership and mentorship to the P&O Projects Quality discipline division comprising quality engineers deployed in Projects, Central Subsea and Wells who are responsible for quality planning and execution to support subsea projects and assurance of procured hardware (e.g., engineered equipment, packaged equipment, fabricated modules, etc.) as well as oversight of manufacturing and servicing of well equipment.

Being part of Quality Discipline Leadership Team, lease and collaborate with Major Units Leadership (Central Subsea, Wells), wider quality field, key internal collaborators and suppliers to understand quality improvement opportunities and supplier development challenges.

Recommend and implement assurance / improvement strategy, assess efficiency of processes and drive continuous improvement (e.g., standardization, simplification, efficiencies etc.).

Build opportunities for quality engineers to develop technical and leadership skills.

Key Responsibilities:

Engage with P&O Projects, Central Subsea Unit to support quality delivery of subsea hardware and subsea project execution (design, construction, commissioning, handover etc.).

Work closely with Wells Solutions and Regional Wells Leadership to support quality delivery of wells completions equipment and regional wells services.

Accountable to key collaborators to supervise contractors’ self-verification process to assure quality and delivery of hardware, projects and services with emphasis on Right 1st Time

Collaborate with Squad Leads to assign motivated, proficient quality engineers

Partner with Quality Discipline Manager for agile utilization of assigned Quality personnel, consistent and rigorous implementation of P&O Quality common processes and implementation of discipline self-verification programs.

Work with Quality Engineers for ensuring HSSE in the workplace, productive work assignments, professional growth and career development opportunities

Role Requirements:

A degree in an engineering, project, quality or business management subject ISO 9001 Lead Auditor certification.

Professional certification such as Six Sigma, CQI, ASQ, P.E., or C.Eng.

12+ years concentrated experience in quality management with 5+ years leading a diverse and remotely deployed group of quality professionals. 7+ years quality assurance in engineering and/or manufacturing environment to support quality management systems implementation and auditing.

Direct responsibility for leading development and implementation of global Quality frameworks (e.g. global Quality plan; standardized Inspection & Test Plans etc.)

Deep understanding of standardization of design and manufacture of subsea and wells hardware

Deep understanding of conformance assessment and defect detection practices.

Strong working knowledge, implementation and auditing experience of quality managements system conforming to API Q1, API Q2 or ISO 9001.

Working knowledge of relevant industry standards, e.g., API, ISO, ASME, JIP33, etc.

Strong working knowledge of quality control of materials, manufacturing, assembly, welding, NDE/NDT and coating / painting.

Strong working knowledge and experience in quality management of subsea projects, manufacturing of subsea hardware and packages.

Previous responsibility for supplier qualification, supplier development and continuous improvement processes.

Proficiency in failure investigation methods.

Proficiency in English

Desired Skills / Experience

Strong working knowledge and experience in quality management design, qualification and manufacturing of wells equipment and services.

Working knowledge of wells operations and involved hardware and service (i.e. drilling, completions and interventions)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.