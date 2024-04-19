Discipline Lead - Quality - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Let me tell you about the role

Deployed in Technical Services India (TSI) hub, provide leadership, mentorship and oversight of the TSI service quality. Support the hub with implementation of self-verification and oversight of service delivery processes.

Being part of Quality Field Leadership Team, lease and collaborate with Major Units Leadership to identify the key process and work with each subject area on “definition of quality” and establishing the right assurance frameworks.

Lead building Quality capability within TSI community, establish Quality teams and build opportunities for quality engineers to develop technical and leadership skills.

Accountable to bpSolutions TSI VP to establish a framework of engagement with key teams to define “quality” and establishing the right assurance frameworks.

Accountable to discipline managers to implement self-verification programs to very quality of the service

Develop and “quality management” core skill supported with appropriate body of knowledge, training and proficiency assurance programs

Accountable to key collaborators to supervise contractors’ self-verification process to assure quality with emphasis on Right 1st Time

Accountable to Quality Subject area Manager exploring business efficiency opportunities to deploy quality support activities to TSI and building the right execution capabilities

Accountable to Quality Engineers for ensuring HSSE in the workplace, productive work assignments, professional growth and career development opportunities

A degree in an engineering, project, quality or business management subject or relevant extensive experience.

ISO 9001 or API Q1 / Q2 Lead Auditor certification.

Professional certification such as Six Sigma, CQI, ASQ, P.E., or C.Eng

12 to 15 years concentrated experience in quality management with 5+ years leading a diverse and remotely deployed group of quality professionals.

7+ years quality assurance in engineering and/or manufacturing environment to support quality management systems implementation and auditing.

Direct responsibility for developing Project Quality Plan, Quality Control Plans and Inspection & Test Plans.

Deep understanding of conformance assessment and defect detection practices.

Proficiency in failure investigation methods.

Experience in providing quality management support with setting up a major engineering or manufacturing excellence centers.

Strong proven understanding, implementation and auditing experience of quality managements system conforming ISO 9001.

Previous responsibility for supplier qualification, supplier development and continuous improvement processes (e.g. 6Sigma; Lean; QFD etc

Proven understanding of relevant industry standards, e.g., API, ISO, ASME, ANSI, JIP33, etc.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.