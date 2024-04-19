Discipline Lead - Quality - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Deployed in Technical Services India (TSI) hub, provide leadership, mentorship and oversight of the TSI service quality. Support the hub with implementation of self-verification and oversight of service delivery processes.
Being part of Quality Field Leadership Team, lease and collaborate with Major Units Leadership to identify the key process and work with each subject area on “definition of quality” and establishing the right assurance frameworks.
Lead building Quality capability within TSI community, establish Quality teams and build opportunities for quality engineers to develop technical and leadership skills.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
