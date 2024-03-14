Discipline Lead – Quality (Wells)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



How would you like to redefine Wells Quality for both procured equipment and also services across bp globally?

As a Discipline Lead for Quality you will work closely with the Wells Leadership team, to provide leadership, guidance and oversight to P&O Projects Quality comprising Quality Engineers deployed in Wells who are responsible for quality planning and execution to support wells operations in the Regions.

Additionally you'll provide oversight, assurance and verification that suppliers and contractors are implementing quality assurance programs to ensure manufacturing and servicing of well equipment meet bp requirements.

Being part of the Quality Leadership Team, you will collaborate with central and regional Wells Major Units, wider quality function, key internal stakeholders and suppliers to understand quality improvement opportunities and supplier development challenges.

You will recommend and implement assurance / improvement strategy, assess effectiveness of processes and drive continuous improvement (e.g., standardization, simplification, efficiencies etc.).

Create opportunities for quality engineers to develop technical and leadership skills.

This is a global role and will require flexibility to travel 30-40%.

Key responsibilities

Accountable to Wells Solutions and Regional Wells Leadership to support quality delivery of wells completions equipment and regional wells services.

Accountable to key stakeholders to oversee contractors’ self-verification process to assure quality and delivery of hardware, projects and services with emphasis on Right 1st Time

Accountable to Squad Leads for assigning motivated, competent quality engineers

Accountable to Quality Discipline Manager for agile utilisation of assigned Quality personnel, consistent and rigorous implementation of P&O Quality common processes and implementation of discipline self-verification programs.

Accountable to Quality Engineers for ensuring HSSE in the workplace, productive work assignments, professional growth and career development opportunities

Essential education and experience:

A degree in an engineering, quality management subject or relevant experience.

Professional certification as API or ISO Lead Auditor and Six Sigma, CQI, ASQ, P.E., or C.Eng.

Significant progressive experience in quality management including leading a diverse and remotely deployed group of quality professionals. Proven experience in quality assurance in engineering and/or manufacturing environment to support quality management systems implementation and auditing.

Deep knowledge and understanding of industry standards applicable to wells equipment and to inspection and testing of wells construction and service equipment. Experience of development inspection programs based on these specifications.

Strong working knowledge of quality management design, qualification and manufacturing of wells equipment and services.

Direct responsibility for developing Project Quality Plan, Quality Control Plans, Inspection & Test Plans and supplier development.

Deep understanding of conformance assessment and defect detection practices.

Proficiency in failure investigation methods.

Experience implementing and auditing quality managements system conforming to API Q1 and ISO 9001.

Previous responsibility for supplier qualification, supplier development and continuous improvement processes.

Additionally it would be helpful to have a solid understanding of:

quality control of materials manufacturing, precision machining, welding, NDE/NDT, coating / painting, assembly and testing.

quality management of design and manufacturing of subsea hardware and packages.

Current or previous experience in development of industry quality management specifications or standards e.g. IOGP, ISO or API.

and previous involvement in well design and construction planning and execution

About us:

