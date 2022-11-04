Discipline Lead Reservoir Engineering, AGT

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us to drive business value through the consistent application of technical processes and manage people resources and development through the leadership of the discipline?

We are looking for Discipline Leader Reservoir Engineering (DL RE) to join our team based in Baku!

The DL RE will apply technical standards and rigor across the Region, and be responsible for people management and development of reservoirs engineers. The successful candidate will also be accountable for ensuring integration with other subsurface disciplines and beyond where needed (e.g. Petrophysics, Drilling, Finance, etc.). This includes the understanding and communication of uncertainty and risk management and its impact on business drivers. The Region VP Subsurface and Leadership Team will look to their DL RE’s on technical verification matters, and for maintaining a regional view on discipline health and requirements. We expect that incumbent will perform technical verification within the Region covering all areas of Reservoir Development activity, using their discipline community to help and support when needed.



Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.

What you will be doing!

Address core delivery activity for the Region with hands-on technical delivery of complex, regional projects requiring deep discipline expertise

Understand and prioritise the most challenging technical opportunities and risks

Be responsible for updating and assuring the Depletion Mechanism and future Long Term strategic projects (including EOR). Assurance of business plan, 5 yr delivery, and Depletion Plan and Area Development Updates for ACG

Engage with other DLs on key business opportunities & risks to ensure that they are addressed in a truly integrated manner across all disciplines and attend Baku based technical reviews, sector reviews, WID reviews

Provide advice and context, with particular emphasis production geology and surveillance and get involved in subsurface partner meetings

Acts as SPA for regional discipline requirements process and standards

Coach and mentor AGT BP RE’s and support Experienced and Graduate Recruitment where required

Work with the other DLs and the Data Manager to ensure robust data management procedures and to ensure that key data are managed accurately and used consistently across the different parts of the fields and between the teams.

Provides guidance on discipline needs in the region. Promotes use of standard workflows and tools

Act as point of contact for discipline IT&S toolkit needs & issues, coordinated with other DL’s

Support subsurface teams and team leaders in delivering external publications by providing document quality control and awareness of external publishing requirements

Involved in the documentation and classification of reserves including the required documents reporting requirements

Integrate information from Reservoir Management Team, Area Development Planning Teams and other disciplines

Maintain strong networking links to maintain currency with the latest software applications, processes and key developments

Supervise, mentor & coach junior RE staff to support their development

Contribute as a member of at least one reservoir engineering COP’s and active member of more than one RE COP

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

12 years of industry experience in the role of Reservoir Management

10+ years of experience in Waterflood

Extensive experience in the development and construction of simulation models and history matching

Significant Simulation and sector model build experience

EOR development screening and field development experience

Proven track record of depletion plan building and verification

Demonstrated proficiency in the areas of classical and simulation reservoir engineering

Effective interpersonal skills and ability to communicate to successfully integrate, align, and manage a multi-discipline team to ensure connection with the broad bp user community

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing sophisticated problems to manageable entities

Familiar with bp reserves process

Desirable criteria

Resource Estimator certification

Equation of State for Enhanced Oil Recovery assessment

