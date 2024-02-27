Discipline Lead – (Static) Mechanical Engineering

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This is a great opportunity for a highly experienced engineer (Engineering Team Lead, Principal Engineer, or Engineering Consultant level) to mentor and develop a diverse team of mechanical engineers! You'll deploy them to projects across the Offshore East Organisation, to engage on technical issues such as Equipment, Piping and Mechanical Integration. This will bring to the fore scopes including Right First Time and AIV / FIV in projects. Additionally, you'll be the key interface for other organisations and owning technical standards.
The Offshore East Organisation is responsible for Resilient Hydrocarbon projects from mid-Optimise through to Start-up/Stay-up across the North Sea, Azerbaijan and Mauritania and Senegal. This includes the Giant Tortue Ph1 programme, novel eNUI for Shah Deniz Compression as well as complex brownfield work on ETAP and in the Caspian.
To be considered for this role, you will need to have the following:
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Coaching Staff, Creating a high performing team, Decision Making, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Line Management, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mechanical Engineering, Mentoring, Problem Solving, Project Leadership, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.