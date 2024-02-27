Discipline Lead – (Static) Mechanical Engineering

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



This is a great opportunity for a highly experienced engineer (Engineering Team Lead, Principal Engineer, or Engineering Consultant level) to mentor and develop a diverse team of mechanical engineers! You'll deploy them to projects across the Offshore East Organisation, to engage on technical issues such as Equipment, Piping and Mechanical Integration. This will bring to the fore scopes including Right First Time and AIV / FIV in projects. Additionally, you'll be the key interface for other organisations and owning technical standards.

The Offshore East Organisation is responsible for Resilient Hydrocarbon projects from mid-Optimise through to Start-up/Stay-up across the North Sea, Azerbaijan and Mauritania and Senegal. This includes the Giant Tortue Ph1 programme, novel eNUI for Shah Deniz Compression as well as complex brownfield work on ETAP and in the Caspian.

Key Leadership of Mechanical engineering subject area and accountable for resource deployment, ways of working, templates and learning.

Responsible for resourcing, development, coaching and competency in this area and consults across the business to establish capability and competency

Work with Engineering Managers, other Leads, I&E, BP Solutions, and IPMT contractor(s) to ensure that appropriate resources are allocated to projects

Owns codes and standards and verification requirements for the subject area. Supports deployed teams to aid progress through key gates and technical review processes

Accountable for supporting technical engagement to and from managed central delivery.

Responsible for developing execution strategies for key Mechanical packages (e.g. piping, vessels, valves, vibration etc.)

Represent projects on various group-wide Mechanical engineering initiatives and forums

Deploys themselves as and when expertise is required

To be considered for this role, you will need to have the following:

Engineering degree or similar and qualified Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Currently Senior Lead or Engineering leader with extensive experience in static mechanical equipment.

Substantial experience in similar role leading, deploying and developing teams

Experience in Major Projects delivery environment over several projects leading the discipline.

Wide knowledge of the field with strong delivery track record over diverse projects and good knowledge of project stages and challenges within discipline progressing projects

Demonstrable experience of undertaking big decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience managing third party design contractors.

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership

It would be helpful but not essential to have:

Knowledge of contractor performance management across discipline

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Ability to work across multiple projects

Experience of working with S&ORA and I&E

Experience of project work in UK and Azerbaijan.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



