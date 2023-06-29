Discipline Lead, Subsea Systems and Pipeline West

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: The Western Hemisphere Subsea and Pipeline Systems Engineering team focuses on delivering long term value by facilitating the recovery of resilient hydrocarbons through brownfield and greenfield subsea projects in the Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad regions, as well as other OBO projects. The Area Development Plans for these regions underpins delivery of several future projects as well as providing operational flexibility of existing assets. These regions are well-positioned for long term value delivery through continued safe and efficient delivery of new projects. The Discipline Lead - Subsea and Pipeline Systems Engineering, reports to and has delegated accountability Team Manager – Subsea and Offshore West who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organization supporting bp’s global subsea project portfolio. The Discipline Lead is the Line manager for the bp project Subsea, Pipeline and Riser engineers deployed on to Western hemisphere subsea projects, they support resource deployment and capability development of the team. The Discipline Lead has deep technical expertise and knowledge of project engineering delivery, leading technical decision making and undertaking performance and technical reviews as required. The Discipline Lead represents projects on the Discipline Integration forums, a senior member of the Community of Practice(s). They maintain internal and external networks, linking to partners within the regions to deliver engineer and externally to understand the health of the Contractor market. Key Accountabilities: • Provide leadership to the Subsea, Pipeline and Riser systems engineers, seeking to understand and support their wellbeing and guide their career and competency development. • Owns the people performance management processes for the team. • Provides technical expertise to the team and directly to projects. Supports technical decision making, deviation approvals, verification activities and technical or performance evaluations. • Maintains a knowledge of subject area codes and standards. internal and external, influencing development and revision where appropriate. • Deploys themselves to projects from time to time, typical in response to complex scope or emergent issues. • Provides guidance cross project, seeking opportunities for improvement, alignments and to share takeaways. • Accountable for supporting technical engagement within discipline to and from led central delivery (i.e. Trees & Wellheads, Manifolds and connections systems, Flexibles & Umbilicals and ICE) and cross organization, S&ORA, I&E and bp Solutions. • Represents projects on the Discipline Integration forums and other group wide initiatives and internal or external forums. • Maintains internal and external networks, linking to partners within the regions to deliver engineer and externally to understand the health of the Contractor market. • Responsible for understanding project resource demands and team deployment to meet. • Works with Engineering Managers, the Discipline Manager and other partners to establish and understand resource demands. • Deploys team members or recommends alternate bp or third-party support as appropriate. • Seeks to match business need with individuals’ development aspirations

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Critical Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Chartered Engineer (CE) or Professional Engineer (PE)

Critical Criteria:

Experienced in People Leadership

Deep technical knowledge in one of Subsea, Pipeline or Riser system engineering.

Substantial experience in engineering delivery, planning and deployment.

Good knowledge of project stages and associated team challenges.

Good understanding of standards and technical practices and knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations.

Ability to balance competing priorities, intervening in critical situations to achieve desired results.

Good communicator with ability to communicate optimally with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement.

Desirable Criteria:

Wealth of knowledge cross Subsea, Pipeline and Riser disciplines.

Track record of delivery cross multiple and diverse projects.

Knowledge of contractor performance management

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.)

Experience of working with S&ORA and I&E

Experience managing third party Engineering and EPCI contractors and Suppliers

Good understanding of internal bp engineering criteria

Good knowledge of the GPO Engineering Guide and MPcp / CBcp.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.