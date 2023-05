Job summary

The GCD and NE teams are accountable to deliver the front end project portfolio for P&O Projects. This scope includes resilient hydrocarbons as well as the New Energy scope of Hydrigen, CCUS and Bio. The portfolio covers the projects scope form early project ideation through Optimise (end of FEL2).

The Discipline Manager for Appraisal has accountability for the engineering organization and delivery and discharges this responsibility via engineering managers and the discipline leads.

This role is as a Discipline Lead reporting to the Discipline Manager and is delegated accountability for the process safety disciplines. This includes developing the organization, practice, standards and linking to other parties to deliver engineering.

The discipline lead is the line manager for all discipline engineers within discipline as well as acting as key interface for other organizations and owning technical standards.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Leadership of process safety engineering discipline and accountable for resource deployment, ways of working, templates and learning across the GCD and NE portfolio.

Responsible for resourcing, development, coaching and competency in discipline and consults I&E, S&ORA, contractor & other SMEs to establish capability and competency.

Work with EMs, other DLs, I&E, BP Solutions, and IPMT contractor(s) to ensure that appropriate discipline resources are allocated to projects.

Owns codes and standards within discipline and link with SMEs on technology and licensor/manufacturers aspects.

Owns verification requirements of discipline, supporting deployed teams to aid progress through key gates and technical review.

Identify opportunities in process safety disciplines for standardization, transfer of design and capturing synergy across the portfolio.

Represent projects on various group-wide process safety discipline initiatives and forums.

Deploys themselves as leader in discipline.





Essential Education:



Engineering degree or similar.

Chartered or Professional Engineer.





Essential experience and job requirements:



Currently Senior Lead or Engineering leader with extensive experience in discipline.

Substantial experience in similar role managing teams, deployment and development.

Experience in Major Projects delivery environment over several projects leading the process and process safety discipline.

Wide knowledge of discipline with strong delivery track record over diverse projects and good knowledge of project stages and challenges within discipline progressing projects.

Demonstrable experience of undertaking big decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience managing third party design contractors.

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Knowledge of contractor performance management across discipline.

Knowledge of flow assurance and CO2 modeling an advantage.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc).

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Experience of working with S&ORA and I&E.