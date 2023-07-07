Discipline Leader – Instruments, Control, Electrical and Telecoms – Offshore East Projects

This role is as a Discipline Lead reporting to the Discipline Manager and is delegated accountability for instrumentation, control, electrical and telecoms disciplines. This includes managing the organization, practices, standards and linking to other parties to deliver engineering. The discipline lead is the line manager for all discipline engineers within discipline as well as acting as key interface for other organizations and owning technical standards. The Offshore East Organisation is responsible for Resilient Hydrocarbon projects from mid-Optimise through to Start-up/Stay-up in; North Sea, Azerbaijan and Mauritania and Senegal. This is a varied set including the Giant Tortue Ph1 programme, novel eNUI for Shah Deniz Compression as well as complex brownfield work on ETAP and in the Caspian.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
This role is as a Discipline Lead reporting to the Discipline Manager and is delegated accountability for instrumentation, control, electrical and telecoms disciplines. This includes managing the organization, practices, standards and linking to other parties to deliver engineering.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities expected from role:
Essential Education:
Essential experience and job requirements:
Desirable criteria & qualifications:
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.