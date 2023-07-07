Discipline Leader – Instruments, Control, Electrical and Telecoms – Offshore East Projects

Job summary

This role is as a Discipline Lead reporting to the Discipline Manager and is delegated accountability for instrumentation, control, electrical and telecoms disciplines. This includes managing the organization, practices, standards and linking to other parties to deliver engineering. The discipline lead is the line manager for all discipline engineers within discipline as well as acting as key interface for other organizations and owning technical standards. The Offshore East Organisation is responsible for Resilient Hydrocarbon projects from mid-Optimise through to Start-up/Stay-up in; North Sea, Azerbaijan and Mauritania and Senegal. This is a varied set including the Giant Tortue Ph1 programme, novel eNUI for Shah Deniz Compression as well as complex brownfield work on ETAP and in the Caspian.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Leadership of ICET engineering discipline and accountable for resource deployment, ways of working, templates and learning.

Responsible for resourcing, development, coaching and competency in discipline and consults I&E, S&ORA, contractor & other SMEs to establish capability and competency.

Work with EMs, other DLs, I&E, BP Solutions, and IPMT contractor(s) to ensure that appropriate discipline resources are allocated to projects.

Owns codes and standards within discipline and link with SMEs.

Owns verification requirements of discipline, supporting deployed teams to aid progress through key gates and technical review processes.

Accountable for supporting technical engagement within discipline to and from managed central delivery.

Responsible for developing execution strategies for key ICET packages (e.g. ICSS, electrical equipment, EDMCS, telecoms integrator etc.).

Represent projects on various group-wide ICET discipline initiatives and forums.

Deploys themselves from time to time as leader in discipline.

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or similar.

Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Currently Senior Lead or Engineering leader with extensive experience in discipline.

Substantial experience in similar role managing teams, deployment and development.

Experience in Major Projects delivery environment over several projects leading the discipline.

Wide knowledge of discipline with strong delivery track record over diverse projects and good knowledge of project stages and challenges within discipline progressing projects.

Demonstrable experience of undertaking big decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience managing third party design contractors and managing specific MAC, MEC & telecoms integrator scope.

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Knowledge of contractor performance management across discipline .

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc).

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Experience of working with S&ORA and I&E.

Experience of project work in UK and Azerbaijan.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



