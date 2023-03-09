Discipline Management Lead IA

Job summary

We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for the role of Discipline Management Lead, Investigational Analysis in Pangbourne, UK. The successful applicant will join our global analytical leadership team, leading a skilled laboratory team to provide non-standardised testing and sophisticated analysis for bp and Castrol – from research and innovation to critical business support for our global value chain.

Analytical testing is at the core of bp’s research, development and innovation with world class laboratory facilities in Hull and Pangbourne (UK), Bochum (Germany) and Shanghai (China).

The Investigational Analysis (IA) team is part of the applied sciences group within innovation and engineering. The team uses its deep technical expertise across a range of analytical fields to provide a troubleshooting forensic service down to a molecular and structural chemistry level across organic, inorganic and physical chemistry. It combines detailed chemical interpretation and materials science experience to provide both rapid and conclusive technical solutions, to protect the business and advance its products.

Reporting into the Senior Manager, Global Innovation Analytics, the Discipline Management Lead, Investigational Analysis will be based at the Pangbourne Technology Centre, UK, and manage a team of 8 analytical specialists across a range of spectroscopy, chromatography, mass spectrometry and surface chemistry analytical techniques.

Leading the team to deliver solutions to complex problems, cultivate a strong atmosphere of innovation, and ensure safe and compliant experimental operations, all the while advancing a proactive safety culture.

Demonstrating insightful leadership and care to enable our people to be highly motivated, develop their capabilities and perform at their best.

Integrating the team and being responsible for the prioritization of work, collaborating closely with stakeholders to identify new challenges and opportunities.

Managing the team’s operations including HSSE, quality compliance, financials, digital excellence, resourcing and recruitment.

Leading the development and implementation of the team’s forward strategy.

Playing an active role in the global innovation analytics leadership team to ensure ongoing innovation, operational excellence and capability development of the analytical science field.

What do we want to see from you!

You will be qualified to at least degree level in chemistry, analytical science or a related field. You will have a proven track record in leading people in a laboratory context, with a strong HSSE approach and knowledge of laboratory operational management. You will bring a compassionate leadership style, and be an advocate for innovation, agility and teamwork.

You will also be authoritative in managing complex analysis involving laboratory testing, with proven experience of handling investigative and time-sensitive testing for customers and working in global cross-functional teams on complex problems.

You should have effective interpersonal skills and a collaborative style, putting the team first, as well as enthusiasm for learning, sharing ideas and building expertise.

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge in solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!

