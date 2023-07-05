Discipline Manager – Appraisal GCD

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Discipline Manager (DM) (or Engineering Director) is part of the E&Q Leadership Team reporting to the VP Engineering & Quality. The DM role leads an integrated team of Appraisal and Engineering professionals and is accountable for all aspects of appraisal and engineering leadership, as well as engineering delivery to the Global Concept Development (GCD) VP and is a member of the GCD Leadership Team. The GCD portfolio includes projects covering the pre-Projects, Concept Development and Optimise (FEL and FEL2) activities across the BP P&O Projects Portfolio of oil gas and low carbon projects. This represents a wide ranging and challenging portfolio of scale from $100m to $multi bn. The DM role can evolve with additional projects emerging and breadth of coverage changing accordingly. The DM leads the GCD Appraisal and Engineering organisation to deliver the portfolio and ensure all projects are delivered safely, maintaining integrity and quality and are on time and on budget. From time to time the DM will deploy themselves to resolve major technical issues. The DM leads the verification activities for CD Entry & Optimise entry. The DM has a major role in the discipline health, development and deployment of resources within the team, playing a major role at the E&Q people table and leading on capability and competence. The role requires travel to operating bases in US, UK Azerbaijan, North Sea, Oman, Egypt, Trinidad and Senegal.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you'll do:

Lead the GCD Appraisal organisation comprising around 80 engineers and Discipline Leads. Own the GCD front end community and advocate and provide leadership to the broader Projects front end disciplines with NE and BPS.

Key member of EQ People table with accountability for org capability, developing engineering teams and ensuring competence of deployment.

Ensure the delivery of appraisal and engineering across all projects and monitor / report to performance contract.

Interface with Operating Base DMs to ensure quality handover and transition of Projects prior to the Define gate.

Owns the development and assurance against the Appraisal Management Guidelines, and for ensuring Decision Quality application across the Projects portfolio.

Owns interface with S&ORA and I&E at executive level with regular check-in and performance feedback.

Manage and develop the relationship with strategic front end engineering contractors for the GCD portfolio.

Appraisal and technical input and approval at relevant operating technical gates including Go/No-Gos and CGBs.

Maintain and support the engineering processes to deliver engineering across the portfolio.

Accountable for Appraisal and Engineering input and verification as part of the project gate process e.g. attend IVRs, PRMs and represent engineering

Delivers cross engineering initiatives as part of the functional focus areas on behalf of VP Engineering. Can also be delegate for VP Engineering from time to time.

What you'll bring:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or the equivalent.

Chartered or Professional engineer, or equivalent professional accreditation

Must have very extensive major project experience across all stages of projects

Good understanding of front end loading of Projects, Appraisal Management.

Deep technical understanding of engineering management and be competency assessed.

Contractor delivery leadership and influence experience as Contract Accountable Manager or sponsor

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills at all levels including with senior leaders

Must have strong planning and organizing ability

Experience of influencing and supervising work in a Contractor’s Design Offirc

Plus ideally:

Experience of progressing projects through stage gates

Decision Quality

Brownfield and Cat B experience

FPSO and offshore experience

Experience leading international teams and diverse cultures

Mastery of engineering management



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.