Discipline Manager – Offshore West

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Discipline Manager (DM) (or Engineering Director) is part of the Engineering & Quality (E&Q) Leadership Team. The Offshore West portfolio includes projects covering the define and execute projects in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Brazil. This represents a wide ranging and challenging portfolio of operated and non-operated oil, gas greenfield & brownfield projects of scale from $100m to $4b!This role is accountable for all aspects of engineering, and engineering delivery to the Americas VP of projects for the operating bases and is a member of the respective LT. The DM role can evolve with additional projects emerging and breadth of coverage changing accordingly.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the Offshore West Engineering organization comprising around 40 engineers, 4 Discipline Leads and 4 Engineering Managers.

Key member of EQ People table with accountability for org capability, developing engineering teams and ensuring competence of deployment.

Deliver engineering across all projects and monitor / report to performance contract.

Collaborate with Subsea DM and subsea engineering organisation to deliver subsea parts of offshore west projects.

Collaborate with S&ORA and I&E at executive level with regular check-in and performance feedback

Manage and develop the relationship with strategic contractors for the offshore west portfolio.

Technical recommendations and approval at relevant operating base technical gates including Go/No-Gos and CGBs.

Maintain and support the engineering processes to deliver engineering across the portfolio

Accountable for engineering input and verification as part of the project gate process. E.g. attend IVRs, PRMs and represent engineering

Delivers cross engineering initiatives as part of the functional focus areas on behalf of VP Engineering. Can also be delegate for VP Engineering from time to time.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Must have very extensive major project experience across all stages of projects

Must have at least 7 years of engineering management experience

Deep technical understanding of engineering management and must be competency assessed

Extensive contractor delivery leadership and influence experience as Contract Accountable Manager or sponsor

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills at all levels including with senior leaders

Strong planning and organizing ability

Extensive experience of influencing and supervising work in a Contractor’s Design Office

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or the equivalent.

Chartered or Professional engineer

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of progressing projects through stage gates

GoM regulatory experience

FPU/ Semisubmersible expertise

Integrity, Brownfield and Cat B experience

FPSO, FPU and fixed facility offshore experience

Experience leading international teams and diverse cultures

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.