Job summary

A career in bp's Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

As Quality Discipline Manager (Quality Director) you will have the single most senior and influential Quality role in bp!

You will lead a single distributed international team to deliver Quality Management to Major Projects, Site Projects, and Turnarounds – covering an annual Capital spend of approx. $16b. You will also be tasked with shaping, embedding and growing the quality culture in bp and detecting, preventing, and eliminating defects.

What you will deliver

Developing and executing the bp Quality Strategy and annual Quality plan.

Recruiting, developing, and deploying Quality Professionals to Units and Squads across the bp group.

Representing Quality at the Engineering and Quality Discipline Table.

Building and deploying a Quality tool set for use across bp.

Developing and executing Quality Plans for all projects.

Leading data inputs on defects from Projects, Supplier Quality, and Operations. Route key lessons to appropriate stakeholders.

Leading Quality Alert system.

Leading Right1stTime Program to promote a Quality Culture in BP.

Leading global quality community, holding 4x town halls per year.

Leading critical Root Cause Failure Analysis activities.

Using external bodies like IOGP, IPA, API , and CQI to promote BP’s interests in the broader industry.

Developing and maintaining relationships with key internal stakeholders.

Providing Supplier Quality Management for Global Hardware Solutions, Wells, and Central Subsea teams.

Driving Lessons Sharing and Continuous Improvement in the Quality Discipline.

Representing bp is external Quality Management events and initiatives.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to a Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Extensive proven experience in Engineering or Quality or Project management.

Experience with large scale ($1b+) complex engineering and construction projects.

Knowledge of ISO 9001 and related industry standards.

Experience in leading Quality Culture and / or Quality Improvement programs.

A consistent track record in Quality Management Leadership and advocacy.

It would also be beneficial for you to have:

Manufacturing experience

Professional certification in Engineering, Project Management, or Quality

Familiarity with welding, coating, NDE, and flange make up processes.

Knowledge of API Q1 and Q2

Global team leadership experience

Externally recognized expertise in Quality Management Leadership

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.