Discipline Manager Subsea Project Management

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



This is an opportunity to lead the subsea project management discipline within bp's global major projects organisation, working closely with Project Leadership teams, to safely deliver the subsea projects portfolio, with high quality and within cost and schedule expectations.The role holder will be accountable for all aspects of the subsea project management discipline. They oversee everything from discipline health to developing and deploying project management, construction, commissioning and Life of Field resources. They will ensure current and future capability and competence of subsea project professionals.The position will be based out of Sunbury and requires flexibility to travel to all current subsea operating bases globally.



Lead a team of subsea discipline leads and liaising closely with the broader bp Leadership team to deliver project management for subsea front-end planning, engineering, construction, commissioning, and Life of Field scopes.

Develop and deliver the bp subsea strategy alongside Wells, Production and bp Solutions. Lead on data collection and visualisation of key metrics for subsea scopes of work.

Recruit, develop, and deploy subsea professionals to units and squads across P&O Projects. Represent subsea at the Project Management People Table, with accountability for organizational capability, competence of deployment and succession planning.

Create and deploy a subsea tool set, to drive standardization of and compliance with tools and processes. Responsible for subsea SV&O content and encourage participation. Steer subsea participation in P&O Projects learning initiatives and encourage sharing with the wider business.

Lead community engagement through regular community calls and face-to-face meetings. Develop and maintain relationships with key colleagues across Operations, Wells, and Projects leadership.

Lead communication and networking internally with project controls, risk management, procurement & supply chain management, HSE&C, and S&ORA. Additionally support management of strategic suppliers.

Maintain an external market lens. Encourage development and deployment of subsea technologies.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and demonstrated ability in Subsea Execution or Subsea Project Management. Experience with leading large scale complex subsea projects.

Strong background in safety leadership and management of risks.

Knowledge of industry standards and key suppliers and contractors.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Empathetic people leader, experienced in developing the current and future skills of a team and a sense of community.

Well developed insights into external market.

Experience leading bp subsea teams

Deep knowledge of bp and P&O Projects processes

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, End-to-End Project Management, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Influencing, People Management, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources {+ 8 more}



