Discovery Collection Specialist

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!This position would provide support to Litigation, Dispute Resolution, and Regulatory Case Teams for disputed matters and investigations globally. This role is part of bp’s Discovery Team and works closely with the Discovery Counsel, Discovery Director, Project Managers/Paralegals, Discovery Specialists, IT as well as internal counsel, external counsel and bp’s preferred providers.



Job Description:

Job Responsibilities:

Collection of electronically stored information from various data sources.

Understand implications of international collection and data privacy regulations and consult with appropriate parties on international data issues.

Liaise with bp IT on data preservation activities and obtain approval, access, and collect data from various applications/systems.

Coordinating and tracking all electronic collection activities and maintain chain of custody documentation.

Creating data manifest, updating collection tracking log, and ensuring successful transfer of data for each shipment of collected data to processing vendor.

Understanding bp’s standard discovery practices and assisting the bp Project Manager / Paralegals and bp Attorneys throughout various discovery phases including discovery planning, legal hold, collection, processing, production, and ongoing case management.

Collaborates with case teams and provide technical support and guidance.

Job Requirements:

Proven experience in the eDiscovery Industry with a company or law firm eDiscovery / IT group, as a litigation support, or with an eDiscovery vendor.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent years of experience

Experience working within a range of technologies and key business functions in the Litigation and Discovery sector.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office 365 Suite including Purview (Standard and Premium) solutions and electronic data collection tools (e.g., FTK, EnCase, mobile forensic tools) is preferred.

Experience with Relativity, Brainspace, Legal Hold systems and other widely used eDiscovery applications is preferred.

Strong problem solving & analytical skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal direction.

Ability to work optimally in a busy time-sensitive environment while maintaining professionalism and strong interpersonal skills.

Preferred Skills:

Prior project management experience in large, complex electronic discovery projects.

Holds or will acquire a current passport to travel internationally as needed.

Member of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field or formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes (e.g., CEDS, RCA, PMI etc.) is desired.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.