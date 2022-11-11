Job summary

bp Legal is seeking an experienced Discovery Specialist to provide discovery support to bp's legal team. This position would provide support to Litigation, Dispute Resolution, and Regulatory Case Teams for disputed matters and investigations globally. This role is part of bp’s Discovery Team and works closely with the Discovery Counsel, Discovery Director, Project Managers/Paralegals, Discovery Specialists, IT as well as internal counsel, external counsel and bp’s preferred providers.



The ideal candidate is team and detail oriented and brings to the position exceptional organizational skills, communication skills (both oral and written), technical skills and sound judgment. The candidate has experience working in the electronic discovery or Information Technology related field, preferably with energy company litigation experience. This role works a hybrid schedule directed by management.

Key Accountabilities:

Collection of electronically stored information from various data sources

Understand implications of international collection and data privacy regulations and consult with appropriate parties on international data issues

Liaise with bp IT on data preservation activities and obtain approval, access and collect data from various applications/systems

Coordinating and tracking all electronic collection activities and maintain chain of custody documentation

Creating data manifest, updating collection tracking log, and ensuring successful transfer of data for each shipment of collected data to processing vendor

Understanding bp’s standard discovery practices and assisting the bp Project Manager / Paralegals and bp Attorneys throughout various discovery phases including discovery planning, legal hold, collection, processing, production, and ongoing case management.

Collaborates with case teams and provide technical support and guidance

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in the eDiscovery Industry with a company or law firm eDiscovery / IT group, as a litigation support, or with an eDiscovery vendor

Experience working within a range of technologies and key business functions in the Litigation and Discovery sector

Proficiency with Microsoft Office 365 Suite including Purview (Standard and Premium) solutions and electronic data collection tools (FTK, EnCase, mobile forensic tools) is preferred

Experience with Relativity, Brainspace, Atlas and other widely used eDiscovery applications is preferred

Demonstrated proficiency in the litigation process, including all phases of the legal hold process and electronic and hard copy discovery

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical audiences



Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent years of experience

Desirable Criteria:

Strong problem solving & analytical skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Ability to work optimally in a busy time-sensitive environment while maintaining professionalism and strong interpersonal skills

Prior project management experience in large, complex electronic discovery projects

Holds or will obtain a current passport to travel internationally as needed

Member of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field or formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes (e.g. CEDS, RCA, PMI etc.) is desired

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!