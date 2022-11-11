bp Legal is seeking an experienced Discovery Specialist to provide discovery support to bp's legal team. This position would provide support to Litigation, Dispute Resolution, and Regulatory Case Teams for disputed matters and investigations globally. This role is part of bp’s Discovery Team and works closely with the Discovery Counsel, Discovery Director, Project Managers/Paralegals, Discovery Specialists, IT as well as internal counsel, external counsel and bp’s preferred providers.
The ideal candidate is team and detail oriented and brings to the position exceptional organizational skills, communication skills (both oral and written), technical skills and sound judgment. The candidate has experience working in the electronic discovery or Information Technology related field, preferably with energy company litigation experience. This role works a hybrid schedule directed by management.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent years of experience
Education:
Desirable Criteria:
Why join us?At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.