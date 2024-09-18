Discretionary Product Sales Specialist

Entity:Customers & Products
The B2B Product Sales Specialist (PSC) leads sales activities withing the commercial channel of trade to achieve margin and volume goals aligned within the long-term strategic vision of the bp Midstream Product Solutions Americas organization!
The position is responsible for the profitable growth of discretionary (spot) and term sales, through management of a cross-functional team with members from Sales, Pricing, Supply, and Trading and Shipping (T&S), improving sustainable sales margin, while ensuring efficient product flow in line with Supply, T&S and branded retail business requirements. The B2B PSC develops and manages long term strategic relationships with customers and delivers integrated margin and volume targets by regional plan.
Location: Although this role is fully remote, there is a strong preference for the position to be based in Washington or Oregon. Consideration will also be given to candidates who reside elsewhere but cover the Pacific Northwest territory today.
How much do we pay (Base)? ($115K-$145K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is fully remote
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
