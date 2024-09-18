Discretionary Product Sales Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The B2B Product Sales Specialist (PSC) leads sales activities withing the commercial channel of trade to achieve margin and volume goals aligned within the long-term strategic vision of the bp Midstream Product Solutions Americas organization!

The position is responsible for the profitable growth of discretionary (spot) and term sales, through management of a cross-functional team with members from Sales, Pricing, Supply, and Trading and Shipping (T&S), improving sustainable sales margin, while ensuring efficient product flow in line with Supply, T&S and branded retail business requirements. The B2B PSC develops and manages long term strategic relationships with customers and delivers integrated margin and volume targets by regional plan.

Key Responsibilities:

Primary responsibility is to grow and optimize sales revenue and gross integrated margin for the commercial channel of trade, growing discretionary (spot) and term sales while developing strategic business relationships with customers. Understanding current customer energy needs and developing a path into more sustainable energy sources, as needed.

Structures and negotiates sophisticated fuel supply offers and contracts. Handles customer negotiations and relationship management at both senior as well as operational level.

Analyzes and monitors performance, contract compliance and volume ratability; identifies and implements profit improvement opportunities.

Acts as subject matter expert of the industry for the segment - understanding specific business models, competitive pressures, market dynamics, and other key drivers that influence revenue opportunities.

Sales/Financial Targets: Grow sales revenue and gross margin with national accounts.

Customer Relationship Management: Develop and manage value-based relationships with customers, lead account reviews, reinforce BP value proposition and facilitate overall customer satisfaction. Work with customers to establish a common set of goals and objectives linked to the account plan with focus on value creation, growth, mutual ownership, and execution.

Customer Insight Development: Anticipates and forecasts customer needs for offer development based on knowledge of customer business performance and plans, emerging market trends and market segmentation. Works with customer to develop deep customer insight.

Customer Satisfaction: Ensures a high level of customer happiness delivering services/offers aligned with bp’s strategic intent.

Uses Salesforce and the Challenger Sale framework to develop customer account plans, incorporating market strategies and customer insights for the development of strategic offers, achieving financial and share of wallet targets aligned with bp’s strategic intent.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

At least 3 years relevant front line B2B sales, supply and/or pricing experience.

Track record of effectively leading a team preferred

Experience in Functional Relationship Management roles including dealing with senior management in customer organizations and a proven track record to influence external parties or governing bodies to win business or resolve conflict at a senior level.

Exposure to Marketing or Analytical roles – Knowledge of key business drivers, oil industry pricing structure and vulnerabilities and ability to analyze competition, customer profitability and forecasting to drive business results and develop long-term plans for the team and business.

Location: Although this role is fully remote, there is a strong preference for the position to be based in Washington or Oregon. Consideration will also be given to candidates who reside elsewhere but cover the Pacific Northwest territory today.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($115K-$145K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Considering Joining bp?

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



