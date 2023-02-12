Job summary

Grade JResponsible for assisting the team accountable for delivering a range of business activities, developing technical knowledge in order to help enhance efficiency, consistency and deliver effective solutions while full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, we want to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!



We have an exciting opportunity within our Finance GBS – Customer team as a Dispatch Coordinator, where you will be part of a collaborative and passionate team environment. You will be working closely with multiple stakeholders across our 3PL carriers, warehouse sales team and global Castrol premium team. You will proactively manage Bulk Scheduling activities, non-delivered product, stock returns, courier & regional transport requests.



The successful applicant will be required to perform the following tasks:

Professionally manage both inbound and outbound calls with our Lubricant customers & Sales team;

Develop and maintain positive relationships with all key stakeholders;

Ensure all required paperwork and administration duties are completed in a timely & accurate manner;

Follow current policy & procedures , HSSE, quality & environmental requirements;

Manage bulk orders to maximise cost effective carrier rates.

Liaise with Sales, warehouse, transport providers to ensure minimal customer impact;

Arrange stock returns for non-delivered product and supervise customer-initiated stock returns ensuring KPI’s are met;

Provide high quality customer service;

Report any HSSE, Security, Environmental or Quality incidents, as per current policy and procedures;

Experience:

Strong digital literacy especially in the MS Office Suite

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Customer Service, Dispatch & Scheduling would be ideal

Bachelor of Supply Chain and Logistics Management or similar is desirable – but not essential.

A demonstrated dedication to Safety & Compliance

Professionally investigate and respond to requests within a timely manner

An Agile way of working and proven Continuous Improvement achievements

What’s in it for you?

Work within a hybrid model; 60% office based and 40% home based.

Work within an upbeat and positive team!

Opportunities to pursue your career and leadership aspirations in the direction you want as part of a global organization

Generous salary package including Annual cash bonus

17.5% Annual leave loading