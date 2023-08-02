This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

We are now seeking a Dispatch Coordinator to proactively manage bulk scheduling activities, non-delivered product and stock returns, courier & regional transport requests in conjunction with 3rd party carriers and warehouses.

The successful applicant will be responsible for inbound and outbound Customer interactions, managing & maintaining relationships with all key stakeholders and ensuring all required paperwork and administration duties are completed in a timely & compliant manner.

About the Role:

• Liaise with sales, warehouse, transport providers to resolve urgent or critical customer requirements

• Arrange stock returns for non delivered product and monitor customer initiated stock returns ensuring KPI’s are met

• Proactively manage returns, redirects and NOR for bulk products

• Provide a high level of customer service

• Report any HSSE, Security ,Environmental or Quality incidents as per current policy and procedures

• Manage bulk orders to maximise cost effective carrier rates

• Provide lubricant customers & Sales quality outbound calls and action incoming calls providing a high level of efficient and proactive customer service

About You:

• A Customer Service background

• A Strong attention to detail

• Effective Time Management Skills

• Intermediate Excel knowledge

• An Agile Mindset and proven Continuous Improvement achievements



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.