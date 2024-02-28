This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



Join our team as a Dispatch Coordinator in a fixed-term role, where you'll be at the forefront of delivering outstanding customer service to ensure the highest levels of customer happiness. Your role will be pivotal in establishing clear communication links between our products/services and our valued customers, while also gaining a detailed understanding of their needs and expectations.



Key Responsibilities -

Collaborate seamlessly with Sales, warehouse, and transport providers to address or customer requirements.

Take charge of coordinating stock returns for undelivered products, coordinating customer-initiated returns to consistently meet and exceed KPIs.

Proactively handle returns, redirects, and NOR for bulk products.

Optimize carrier rates by efficiently managing bulk orders, contributing to operational efficiency.

Conduct quality outbound calls to our lubricant customers and Sales and handle incoming calls with a high level of efficiency and proactive customer service.

Fulfill ad hoc requests with agility and precision.



Qualifications -

Bring to the table 2 years of proven customer service experience.

Demonstrate effective time management skills.

Display intermediate knowledge of Excel.

Embody an agile demeanor and highlight your proven track record of continuous improvement achievements.



Embark on this exciting opportunity and be a crucial part of a dynamic team. Apply now to contribute to our dedication to excellence.



What's in it for you -

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative team that celebrates achievements and diversity

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

