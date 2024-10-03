Site traffic information and cookies

Dispatch Coordinator

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ086029
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Job Purpose

A Dispatch Coordinator would proactively run bulk scheduling activities, non-delivered product and stock returns, courier & regional transport requests in conjunction with 3rd party carriers and warehouses.

This role would be managing inbound and outbound Customer interactions, running & managing relationships with all key collaborators and ensuring all required paperwork and administration duties are completed in a timely & manner.

Key Accountabilities

  • Liaise with sales, warehouse, transport providers  to resolve urgent or critical customer requirements
  • Arrange stock returns for non delivered product and monitor customer initiated stock returns ensuring targets are met
  • Proactively handle returns, redirects and  NOR  for bulk products
  • Provide excellent customer service
  • Report any HSSE, Security, Environmental or Quality incidents as per current policy and procedures
  • Lead  bulk orders to improve efficient carrier rates
  • Provide lubricant customers & Sales quality outbound calls and action incoming calls providing a high level of efficient and proactive customer service.

Education, Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
  • Proficient Experience with Microsoft Office Suite Applications
  • 2-4 years of experience in a business to business (B2B) account management environment working with financial entries, debits / credits, reconciliations.
  • Shown abilities to handle large set of service requests daily using Salesforce or CRM tracking tool.
  • Accurate data entry and detail oriented


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

