Finance



Business Support Group



Dispatch Coordinator

A Dispatch Coordinator would proactively run bulk scheduling activities, non-delivered product and stock returns, courier & regional transport requests in conjunction with 3rd party carriers and warehouses.

This role would be managing inbound and outbound Customer interactions, running & managing relationships with all key collaborators and ensuring all required paperwork and administration duties are completed in a timely & manner.

Liaise with sales, warehouse, transport providers to resolve urgent or critical customer requirements

Arrange stock returns for non delivered product and monitor customer initiated stock returns ensuring targets are met

Proactively handle returns, redirects and NOR for bulk products

Provide excellent customer service

Report any HSSE, Security, Environmental or Quality incidents as per current policy and procedures

Lead bulk orders to improve efficient carrier rates

Provide lubricant customers & Sales quality outbound calls and action incoming calls providing a high level of efficient and proactive customer service.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Proficient Experience with Microsoft Office Suite Applications

2-4 years of experience in a business to business (B2B) account management environment working with financial entries, debits / credits, reconciliations.

Shown abilities to handle large set of service requests daily using Salesforce or CRM tracking tool.

Accurate data entry and detail oriented



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



