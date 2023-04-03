Dispatch Officer (Aliaga)

Job summary

We are looking for Dispatch Officer to join our Customers & Products team to be based in Aliaga, Turkey .



In this role, you will have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the delivery of Autogas and fuel demand within the framework of Petroleum & LPG Market Law.



You will also be accountable to support EMRA (Energy Market Regulatory Authority) regulations through supplying products in compliance with Health Safety Security Environment (HSSE) rules and Dispatch Office procedure to perform end-of-day/month-end stock reconciliations.



Please also note that the successful candidate will need to reside in Aliaga.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

• Maintain relationships with internal & external stakeholders (customers, supply coordinators, customer & sales representatives)

• Support dispatching activities (order taking, e-delivery note and e-invoice production)

• Perform control activities, i.e. ADR (Dangerous Goods Transportation Regulation), SafePass (HSSE internal check) and EMRA requirements check.

• Provide necessary reports (daily, monthly stock reconciliation).

• Handle archiving of legal documents.



About you:



You will have a university degree in Logistics, Communication and/or Accounting.



It would be essential that you have:



• Solid experience in logistics or finance within energy industry

• Basic knowledge in accounting

• Good IT skills (MS office applications, ERP systems)

• Strong communication and team-playing skills

• Agile working capabilities and multi-tasking competency

• Fluency in Turkish and English



The successful candidate will have to work in 3 shifts.



