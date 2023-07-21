Dispatch Officer (Aliaga)

Job summary

We are looking for Dispatch Officer to join our Customers & Products team to be based in Aliaga, Turkey. In this role, you will have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the delivery of Autogas and fuel demand within the framework of Petroleum & LPG Market Law. You will also be accountable to support EMRA (Energy Market Regulatory Authority) regulations through supplying products in compliance with Health Safety Security Environment (HSSE) rules and Dispatch Office procedure to perform end-of-day/month-end stock reconciliations. Please also note that the successful candidate will need to reside in Aliaga. This is shift-based role.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



We are looking for Dispatch Officer to join our Customers & Products team to be based in Aliaga, Turkey.In this role, you will have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the delivery of Autogas and fuel demand within the framework of Petroleum & LPG Market Law.You will also be accountable to support EMRA (Energy Market Regulatory Authority) regulations through supplying products in compliance with Health Safety Security Environment (HSSE) rules and Dispatch Office procedure to perform end-of-day/month-end stock reconciliations.Please also note that the successful candidate will need to reside in Aliaga.This is shift-based role.



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

• Maintain relationships with internal & external stakeholders (customers, supply coordinators, customer & sales representatives)

• Support dispatching activities (order taking, e-delivery note and e-invoice production)

• Perform control activities, i.e. ADR (Dangerous Goods Transportation Regulation), SafePass (HSSE internal check) and EMRA requirements check.

• Provide necessary reports (daily, monthly stock reconciliation).

• Handle archiving of legal documents.



About you:



You will have a university degree in Logistics, Communication and/or Accounting.



It would be essential that you have:



• Solid experience in logistics or finance within energy industry

• Basic knowledge in accounting

• Good IT skills (MS office applications, ERP systems)

• Strong communication and team-playing skills

• Agile working capabilities and multi-tasking competency

• Fluency in Turkish and English









No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.