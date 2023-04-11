Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



General Summary

To safely dispatch quality fuels to the right tank at the right time for the lowest possible cost. To collaborate with Dispatch Manager and driving team so that fuel loads can be constructed in the most efficient and compliant manner.

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

▪ Consistently analyze fuel inventory and demand to ensure timely replenishment, minimizing the potential for outages.

▪ Successfully implement loading source instructions provided by the fuel supply team on a daily basis, maximizing benefits of reduced fuel cost.

▪ Consistently monitor sudden changes in fuel supply and demand, as well as weather and road conditions, to effectively modify the dispatch strategy and driving team utilization.

▪ Consistently monitor driving teams D.O.T. hours of service so that a driver legally works within D.O.T. regulations.

▪ Communicate with common carriers as needed on a daily basis. Be able to enter common carrier load information into our dispatching software daily. Retrieve proper documentation from carriers to enter information into our dispatching software.

▪ Become fluent in all dispatch software applications necessary to perform job efficiently.

▪ Help cover off-duty dispatcher shifts when needed.

▪ Perform additional duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications

▪ Education

 High School Diploma or equivalent.

▪ Experience

 1 year fuel or commercial transport dispatching preferred.

▪ Knowledge/Skill

 Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks, while maintaining composure during consistently changing circumstances.

 Effective communication skills including written, verbal and listening.

 Strong analytical skills.

 Must be highly team oriented.

 Must be customer service oriented. Created 9/1/2021 Equipment/Special Expertise  Microsoft windows.

 Dispatching software a plus.

▪ Other Considerations

 Ability to work 12-hour shifts.

 Ability to look at multiple computer monitors daily.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits: