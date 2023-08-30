Dispatcher - IL

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for ensuring an efficient bulk delivery service with the aim of satisfying customer expectations, minimizing costs, complying with BP HSSE requirements (practice, policy and standards) and adhere to relevant legislation.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for ensuring an efficient bulk delivery service with the aim of satisfying customer expectations, minimizing costs, complying with BP HSSE requirements (practice, policy and standards) and adhere to relevant legislation.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (Reports to):

Analyze fuel inventory and demand consistently to ensure timely replenishment, minimizing outage potential.

Implement daily loading source instructions from the fuel supply team effectively, maximizing benefits of reduced fuel costs.

Monitor fuel supply, demand, weather, and road conditions for sudden changes to modify dispatch strategy and optimize driving team utilization.

Monitor driving teams' compliance with D.O.T. hours of service to ensure adherence to regulations.

Communicate with common carriers on a daily basis; enter carrier load information into dispatching software and collect necessary documentation.

Master all necessary dispatch software applications for efficient job performance.

Provide coverage for off-duty dispatcher shifts when required.

Perform additional assigned duties.

Preferred Qualifications:

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent.

High School Diploma or equivalent. Experience: 1 year of experience in fuel or commercial transport dispatching preferred.

1 year of experience in fuel or commercial transport dispatching preferred. Knowledge/Skills: Prioritization and multitasking abilities, maintaining composure in dynamic situations. Effective written, verbal, and listening communication skills. Strong analytical skills. High level of teamwork orientation. Customer service orientation.



Equipment/Special Expertise:

Proficiency in Microsoft Windows.

Familiarity with dispatching software is a plus.

Other Considerations:

Capable of working 12-hour shifts.

Able to operate and monitor multiple computer monitors daily.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.