Dispatcher

To safely dispatch quality fuels to the right tank at the right time for the lowest possible cost. To collaborate with Dispatch Manager and driving team so that fuel loads can be constructed in the most efficient and compliant manner. Note: This is a Night Shift position.

What you will deliver:

Consistently analyze fuel inventory and demand to ensure timely replenishment, minimizing the potential for outages.

Is the primary point of contact for the driving team. Monitor telephone for inbound and outbound communications.

Assign orders to drivers to ensure adequate fuel inventories are maintained.

Efficiently implement loading source instructions provided by the fuel supply team, daily, improving benefits of reduced fuel cost.

Consistently supervise sudden changes in fuel supply and demand, as well as weather and road conditions to effectively modify the dispatch strategy and Driving Team utilization.

Consistently supervise Driving Team D.O.T. hours of service to maintain regulatory compliance.  Connect with common carriers as needed.

Maintain proficiency in all dispatch software applications vital to perform functions efficiently.

Verify order details are accurate and communicate that information to the driving team.

Supervises the starting time of the driving team and communicates any discrepancies with the Dispatch and Transportation managers.

Help cover off-duty shifts when needed.  Perform additional duties as assigned.

What you will need to be successful:

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent Experience

1 year (any type) of dispatching experience required.

Fuel or commercial dispatch experience preferred.

Equipment/Special Expertise

Microsoft Suite

Dispatching software a plus.

Knowledge/Skill

Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks and demonstrate strong organizational and multitasking abilities while maintaining composure during constantly evolving circumstances.

Effective communication skills including written, verbal and listening.

Possess strong analytical skills.

Must be highly team oriented.

Must be customer service oriented.

Must exhibit good judgement and critical thinking.

Have knowledge of procedures for emergency situations.

Knowledge of service areas is a plus.

Other Considerations

Ability to work 12-hour shifts, including weekends and holidays.

Ability to supervise multiple computer screens daily.

Considering Joining bp?

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



