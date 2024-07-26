Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Szeged Aviation Team and advance your career as a



Dispute Management Lead

The role holder will lead all aspects of dispute management activity for the relevant portfolio supported by the team to ensure Customer invoices and the result of any Customer order are flowing through the system and to the Customers in a timely manner. Will control and validate price data, ensure that the pricing master data is aligned with bp Delegation of Authority, with the companies Policies and with any other bp Policy and Procedure and are responsible for the operational management of invoicing and billing adjustments - Ensure that calculations are accurate, and that the correct Customers are billed timely, further they will ensure we will be credited for into-plane and ensure we are compliance with local regulations.

In this role You will:

Work together with effectively with cash collection team and other aviation departments

Coordinate the daily work of the customer excellence team

Partner and support the team leader in workload allocation

Support and train new hires and junior team members

Adhere to the Team’s regular Key Performance Indicators

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation-path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross-functions

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant partners

Use all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts

Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

Understand precisely what the customer request is about

Analyse how a dispute can be solved, work with other departments to solve sophisticated cases

Process invoice corrections

Contact Account holders if customer disputes are not in line with tender debriefs

Contact Commercial managers for fees/taxes exemption

Contact the airport for correction of GRN. Collaboration with local tax advisors to ensure legal and fiscal compliance.

Contact local tax advisors in case of VAT/ED disputes

Cancellation and rebill of invoices if required. Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Create manual invoices if a lump-sum adjustment is required

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Support and handle complicated price/invoice related query, complaint or critical issue

Run customer concern analysis related to price - and data discrepancies

Ensuring the implementation of customer policy (pricing) in a focused and structured approach

Ability to reliably work with our MI systems and complex excel workbooks, sometimes with incomplete data, fuzzy logic or assumptions to provide the information needed for decision packs.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Minimum 4 years relevant Customer Service / Finance / Cash Collection

Relevant pricing, tax and dispute handling knowledge

Aviation experience in the order to cash processes

Strong time management and organisation skills - business priority related organization skills

Stakeholder-management skills

Able to meet tight deadlines.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements.

Able to handle conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work to ensure deliverable-deadlines are met.

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems.

Any kind of College Degree or Economics High School or equivalent studies

Has a deep knowledge of business processes and potential for further growth

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.